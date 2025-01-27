Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Makes Historic Debut in Cartagena, Colombia

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady arrived in Cartagena, Colombia, on January 24 after departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico. This marks the first visit by the U.S.-based cruise line, underscoring Colombia’s growing importance in the global cruise sector.

Cartagena welcomed 2,469 sailors, making it the only Colombian stop on an 11-night itinerary that includes Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. This enhances Colombia’s maritime connectivity within the Caribbean. The sailors enjoyed tours of the walled city, cultural activities, and culinary excursions featuring Colombian cuisine.

“This is a key moment for Colombia,” said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country’s promotion agency. “It is the result of years of collaboration with Virgin Voyages and other industry stakeholders. At ProColombia, we have tirelessly promoted the country’s maritime connectivity with the goal of solidifying Colombia as an attractive destination for cruise tourism. This achievement reinforces our position as a regional leader and is a victory for all Colombians.”

Virgin Voyages selected Cartagena as a key destination due to its rich cultural heritage, diverse gastronomy, and extended port stays of up to 18 hours, allowing sailors to experience the city’s vibrant nightlife fully. The cruise line has planned itineraries through 2026 and aims to expand its regional presence. The influx of cruise guests supports local businesses and drives economic growth, while the company offers free training for local suppliers to meet sustainability standards.

Lee Kayley, Virgin Voyages’ Manager of Shore Excursions, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to bring Virgin Voyages to Colombia for the first time. Cartagena’s unique blend of history, culture, and vibrant atmosphere offers an incredible experience for our sailors. We look forward to fostering a lasting relationship with this beautiful destination.”

Liliana Rodríguez, Executive President of Corpoturismo, the tourism board of Cartagena, emphasized the collaborative spirit driving the city’s success: “Today, with four ships from three major cruise lines docked in our port and hosting nearly 23,000 tourists, Cartagena reaffirms its capacity, administrative commitment, and the synergy that defines our tourism ecosystem. The arrival of Virgin Voyages further solidifies our position as Colombia’s leading cruise destination.”

This milestone elevates the cruise industry and strengthens Colombia’s tourism sector, which is rapidly emerging as a global powerhouse. In 2024, Colombia welcomed over 6.6 million international travelers, reflecting an impressive 8.5% growth compared to the record-breaking numbers of 2023. This steady upward trajectory has positioned Colombia as the top destination for U.S. travelers in South America, further cementing its status as a global tourism hotspot.

Colombia’s growing tourism sector has earned its spots on The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious travel lists, solidifying its reputation as a top destination. With a focus on sustainability and partnerships like Virgin Voyages, Colombia is poised for long-term growth and international recognition.

“The arrival today of over two thousand tourists from the United States to Cartagena reflects the robust and dynamic tourism between our countries. Year on year, Colombia stands out as a top destination for American travelers, welcoming over 1.4 million visitors annually. This milestone also highlights the confidence of U.S. and global tour operators in Colombia’s diverse offerings, further strengthening the connections that drive our economic and cultural exchange,” said Daniel García-Peña, Colombian Ambassador to the United States.