Victory Cruise Lines Unveils 2026 Season

Victory Cruise Lines has announced its 2026 season, featuring 40 all-inclusive voyages that explore the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts with new ports and itineraries. During Wave Season, all 2026 voyages include a $2,000 savings per stateroom, valid until March 15, 2025.

“It seems like yesterday the Victory Cruise Lines team was planning our inaugural season and we have received wonderful feedback on those 2025 itineraries,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Line. “We have also listened to our guests and travel advisors, where they want to explore in 2026 and look forward to continuing to offer new ports and itineraries.”

2026 Season Highlights

40 voyages, with 34 covering all five Great Lakes.

Return Favorites

Chicago to Toronto and vice versa, running from April to September.

Two round-trip cruises from Chicago that explore Lake Superior, including stops at Thunder Bay, Duluth, Houghton, and Marquette.

Three 11-night cruises from Chicago to Montreal.

Portland to Toronto in April.

Montreal to Portland in October.

New Itineraries

Portland to Quebec City and the reverse.

Quebec City to Chicago and the reverse.

Toronto to Milwaukee on May 14, and Milwaukee to Toronto on May 23.

New Ports and Highlights:

Milwaukee

Pictured Rocks

Sturgeon Bay

Whitefish Bay

Trois-Rivières

Gaspé

Baie-Comeau

Saguenay

Each Victory Cruise Lines sailing includes a 1-night pre-cruise hotel stay with breakfast, complimentary ground transfers, outside view accommodations, and a shore excursion at every port. Guests can enjoy dining across multiple venues featuring specialty restaurants like the Tuscan Stone Grill, unlimited beverages, open bars and lounges, unlimited Wi-Fi, live onboard entertainment, and enrichment programs with LakeLorians.

UPCOMING SAILINGS

Victory I’s inaugural season begins on April 17, 2025, when the ship sails from Portland to Toronto and is christened in Toronto on April 27th.

Victory II will launch from Toronto on May 2, 2025, and will be christened at Navy Pier in Chicago on May 12.

Will you be sailing on Victory I or II? Let us know in the comments!