PONANT Launches Winter Expeditions on the St. Lawrence River

In the 2025 winter season, PONANT will introduce the first-ever winter voyages on Canada’s St. Lawrence River. The Le Commandant Charcot, the world’s only luxury icebreaker, will navigate this icy landscape, offering travelers a unique opportunity to experience the winter environment typically inaccessible to regular cruise ships.

During winter, the St. Lawrence River becomes a frozen expanse where forests and indigenous communities thrive. PONANT’s flagship is equipped to explore this landscape, showcasing the beauty of the Canadian Far North.

To prepare for this expedition, PONANT’s Expedition Cruises Director, José Sarica, and First Lieutenant Emerick le Mouel worked with port staff to ensure docking facilities could accommodate the icebreaker. They also organized activities such as snowmobiling, engaging with Innu caribou hunters, and immersing guests in local culture.

PONANT focuses on creating a welcoming atmosphere, with guests enjoying dining experiences, educational lectures, and amenities like a heated outdoor pool powered by the ship. The cruise line aims to highlight the traditions of the Innu, Micmac, and other communities, enhancing their economic outlook while promoting respect for nature.

Wildlife enthusiasts can expect to see caribou, elk, and various bird species thriving in this wilderness.

PONANT invites travelers to join this unique journey through the St. Lawrence River’s winter landscape. Further details and departure dates are available on PONANT’s booking platform.