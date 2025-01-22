Queen Anne Arrives in PortMiami

Cunard made history with Queen Anne‘s maiden call in Miami, marking her second stop in North America since her launch in May 2024. This event represents a significant milestone for Cunard as they prepare for Queen Elizabeth‘s arrival in Miami on October 16, when she will become the first ship in the fleet’s 185-year history to spend an entire season in the city.

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster delivered a performance at the ship’s Royal Court Theatre to commemorate the occasion. The Broadway star will also headline a special cruise featuring additional Broadway talents during Queen Elizabeth‘s Caribbean season. Details about Foster’s voyage aboard Queen Elizabeth will be announced soon.

“It was a true honor to perform on board Queen Anne during her first visit to Miami,” said Sutton Foster. “I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to sail and perform on board Queen Elizabeth during the ship’s first Caribbean season. It’s gratifying to see Cunard’s dedication for the performing arts, bringing their guests truly special entertainment experiences and I’m delighted to have asked to be a part of that.”

MORE ABOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will debut in Miami next October, following a refit from February 25 to March 13, 2025, at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.

Her Caribbean season will start on October 16 with a 12-night roundtrip sailing from Miami, visiting Bridgetown and Castries.

The ship will offer roundtrip itineraries ranging from nine to 28 nights to destinations such as Montego Bay, San Juan, and St. John’s.

Improvements will include updated interiors and exteriors in key areas like the Commodore Club, Queens Room, and The Pavilion.

The Pavilion wellness café will serve a plant-based menu and sustainably sourced options.

The Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea program will offer three-day spa packages for relaxation, energy restoration, or recovery.

Cunard will also announce a new celebrity chef collaboration for the Caribbean season.

“We were incredibly proud to be in Miami today to celebrate our new ship Queen Anne during her North America debut,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “We are equally excited to call Miami home when Queen Elizabeth begins her Caribbean season from this vibrant city later this year. We’re honored and excited to bring guests our signature White Star Service, and compelling entertainment, wellness, and culinary offerings to their Caribbean voyage experience.”

