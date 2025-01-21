Celebrity Cruises Unveils ‘Dream Makers’ Campaign

Celebrity Cruises is launching ‘Dream Makers,’ an initiative that allows travelers to test and vote on new experiences for the Celebrity Xcel, set to debut in November 2025.

“Our goal is to ensure guests love our products and experiences, so involving them in perfecting Celebrity Xcel is a great way to achieve this,” said Michael Scheiner, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Celebrity Cruises. “Known for groundbreaking innovation in ship design, Celebrity Cruises invites guests to not only find their happy place but to help us create it.”

More About ‘Dream Makers’

‘Dream Makers’ enables the public to influence crucial elements of the Celebrity Xcel vacation experience, including design, dining, and entertainment. Participants can engage through online polls and in-person events to help shape:

Interior design elements and service offerings

Dining concepts and culinary options

Headline shows and onboard entertainment

This initiative aims to make Celebrity Xcel, the fifth ship in the Edge Series, a standout in the cruise industry. The ship will also feature a tri-fuel capable engine, supporting Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to achieving Destination Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Celebrity Xcel will launch with seven-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale in 2025, followed by a European season 2026, offering seven-to-11-night Mediterranean cruises.