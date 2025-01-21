Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Reveals Alaska Itineraries Aboard Luminara

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s 2026 Alaskan itineraries aboard Luminara feature 13 departures between May and September, visiting 11 ports in Alaska and Canada!

These voyages highlight destinations such as Hubbard and Sawyer Glaciers, Juneau, Ketchikan, and remote villages, with departures from Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver, British Columbia. Guests can experience the region’s wild landscapes in relaxed luxury.

“Our new Alaska itineraries offer an unparalleled way to explore this remarkable region by sea,” said Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We combine access to secluded destinations and remote wonders with the comfort of ultra-luxury accommodations and personalized service. The intimate size of Luminara enables us to visit smaller, less-traveled ports, providing our guests with a more immersive experience of Alaska’s natural beauty and wildlife.”

Luminara’s guests will take advantage of Alaska’s long summer days, experiencing the fjords and glaciers from their private terraces. Itineraries range from 7 to 11 nights and include extended stays in ports such as Sitka, Valdez, and Vancouver.

The ship will traverse:

Tracy Arm Fjord to see Sawyer Glacier

Endicott Arm Fjord for a close-up view of Dawes Glacier

Hubbard Glacier

The scenic passages of Haines and Sitka

Icy Strait Point for whale watching

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection provides personalized shore excursions, including private and small group experiences. Activities include:

Zip-lining over Icy Strait Point

Helicopter rides over the cascades of Mahoney Falls

Local seafood tastings led by an Alaskan fisherwoman and chef

ALASKA ITINERARIES

May 28, 2026: 11-night Whittier to Vancouver, featuring activities like rafting and kayaking.

June 8, 2026: 10-night Vancouver to Whittier, with excursions for salmon fishing and eagle watching.

July 20, 2026: 7-night Vancouver round trip, visiting Ketchikan and Wrangell.

“With the launch of our third superyacht, Luminara, we’re excited to bring The Ritz-Carlton experience to the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska,” said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International. “The loyalty our guests have for The Ritz-Carlton brand has been the driving force behind the success of our yachts. This deep connection inspires us to create journeys that are not only luxurious but truly unforgettable, offering the warmth and attention to detail our guests cherish.”

Luminara is set to debut in July 2025, featuring 226 spacious suites, each with a private ocean-view terrace. Onboard amenities include gourmet dining, an extensive wine selection, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and easy sea access from the yacht’s marina.