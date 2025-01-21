Oceania Cruises Welcomes Jacques on Allura

Oceania Cruises will introduce its French restaurant, Jacques, aboard Allura, which launches in mid-July. Named after celebrated chef Jacques Pépin, Jacques has won the hearts of guests on Marina and Riviera. It will also debut on Vista, Allura’s sister ship, in October 2025, joining other popular dining options like Polo Grill, Toscana, and Red Ginger.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said: “Jacques is our culinary patriarch, having been a member of the culinary team since day one. His creativity and expertise form the very heart of our philosophy, The Finest Cuisine at Sea, which drives everything we do. Bringing this fabulous restaurant to Allura as she launches this summer, and to Vista later in the year, means the world to me, and the entire Oceania Cruises family.”

Executive Culinary Directors Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale will work closely with Chef Pépin to refresh the Jacques menu by introducing new flavors while maintaining the beloved dishes from Marina.

“It is wonderful to bring Jacques to our two newest ships, and I am thrilled to be working alongside the man himself to create this latest version of our signature French restaurant,” said Chef Quaretti. “When considering this new generation of Jacques, it was very important for me to introduce recipes from personal childhood memories and to share my vision of French family food as well as honoring the classic French bistro experience.”

Alongside the most loved dishes from Marina and Riviera, the menu will feature new highlights, including duck with Grand Marnier-infused orange sauce, veal medallions in morel sauce, and a range of vegetarian options. For dessert lovers, classic treats such as Crêpes Suzette and profiteroles will be available on the dessert trolley.

Chef Pépin commented: “I am so excited to be writing the next chapter of Jacques with my friends and colleagues, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale. This is the perfect opportunity to experiment with some delicious new dishes and to explore unique ways to serve some of the classics that our guests have come to know and love. We have lots of exciting plans for this latest iteration of Jacques. I cannot wait to share them.”

Guests can also look forward to a more interactive dining experience at Jacques, featuring tableside service for new dishes like beef tartare. Enhanced decor, including thoughtfully selected crockery, glassware, and silverware, will emphasize “l’art de la table” and enrich the authentic Parisian bistro atmosphere.

Del Rio commented: “Our beautiful new ship, Allura, represents Oceania Cruises’ dazzling future but also honors our history. The addition of Jacques to her and her sister, Vista, is a wonderful tangible example of this – celebrating our heritage, our heartfelt passion for food, while always looking ahead to what’s on the horizon.”

