French Polynesia President Visits Seabourn Pursuit in Papeete

Seabourn welcomed Moetai Brotherson, the President of French Polynesia, aboard Seabourn Pursuit on April 7, 2025, during its call to Papeete, Tahiti. This marked the first official visit by President Brotherson to the ship, highlighting the increasing significance of French Polynesia in Seabourn’s expedition program. Accompanied by advisors, he participated in a welcome reception, toured the ship and submarines, and enjoyed dinner with Captain Steven Macbeath and senior officers. This visit underscores Seabourn’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the region through expedition travel.

“Beyond the paradise postcard, Tahiti and her islands are a fantastic field for explorers,” said Moetai Brotherson, President of French Polynesia. “I was impressed by the spirit that this magnificent ship, Seabourn Pursuit, carries. The attention to culture, nature, and our place, as humans in these pristine yet fragile ecosystems set this cruise apart. I, for a few hours, felt like James Bond, Sylvia Earle, and West Hansen. And that, I reckon, felt pretty awesome!”

During the visit, President Brotherson expressed interest in Seabourn’s expedition program and submarine operations, exploring opportunities to expand small-ship tourism in French Polynesia. As the administration focuses on growing tourism, especially in the cruise and expedition sectors, this visit was a valuable opportunity to enhance Seabourn’s presence in the region.

The expedition features advanced equipment and a 23-member team of experts, including scientists and naturalists, offering a variety of activities. Built to PC6 Polar Class standards for remote environments, the ship includes nearly 30,000 square feet of deck space and indoor and outdoor areas with nearly 270-degree views. A 4K GSS Cineflex Camera on the Constellation Lounge mast broadcasts images from miles ahead to monitors throughout the ship and in guest suites.

Seabourn Pursuit is currently exploring the South Pacific and will return to the Kimberley region in May for its second expedition season in Western Australia.

“It was a true honor to welcome President Brotherson on board Seabourn Pursuit,” said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. “French Polynesia is one of the most awe-inspiring places we visit, aligning beautifully with the spirit of exploration at the heart of our expedition program. We are committed to creating meaningful partnerships and delivering luxury experiences that respect and celebrate the destinations we explore. We look forward to deepening our connection to this remarkable region.”

For more information about Seabourn and her voyages, contact a travel advisor or visit www.seabourn.com.