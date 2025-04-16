Cruise NewsFeatured

Regent Seven Seas Reveals Renovation Plans for Mariner and Voyager

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced extensive renovations for Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager, set for late 2025 and Spring 2026.

These refurbishments will mirror Regent’s Explorer-Class ships’ meticulous attention to detail, ensuring an elegant experience across the fleet.

“We are excited to upgrade Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager as we continue in our Pursuit of Perfection, elevating the standard of ultra-luxury cruising,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Following the resounding success of our Explorer-Class ships and in preparation to welcome our Prestige-Class ships, enhancing Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager is the natural next step as we move into an exciting new era for the brand.”

RELATED: Seven Seas Prestige’s Keel Laying Ceremony

MORE ABOUT THE RENOVATIONS

This multi-million-dollar investment will revitalize both ships with upgraded suites, enhanced public spaces, and a new Pool Grill featuring a wood-fired pizzeria for al fresco dining.

The newly designed suites will emphasize modern elegance and guest comfort, featuring sophisticated neutral tones and stylish, functional furniture to create a serene home away from home.

Key features of the renovations for Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager include:

  • Suite Updates: All suites will be updated with new furnishings, hardware, lighting, and redesigned marble bathrooms for specific suite categories.
  • Pool Grill and Pizzeria: The Pool Grill will be renovated, and a new pizzeria concept will be introduced for casual al fresco dining.
  • New Carpeting: New carpeting will be installed throughout the corridors, public areas, and all suites.

Seven Seas Mariner will enter dry dock on November 3, 2025, and complete renovations by November 26, 2025, before a 14-night transoceanic voyage from Barcelona to Miami.

Seven Seas Voyager will enter dry dock on April 26, 2026, with renovations to be finished by May 21, 2026, followed by a 12-night Eastern Mediterranean journey from Barcelona to Athens.

For more details, visit RSSC.com/experience/pursuit-of-perfection or contact a travel advisor.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

French Polynesia President Visits Seabourn Pursuit in Papeete

Holland America Line Revives Sailaway Tradition

MSC World America Unveiled in Interview with Pierfrancesco...

MSC World America Welcomes Families with New Amenities

Cunard Launches First Phase of 2026 Event Voyages...

New Dining and Lounge Spaces Aboard Windstar’s Star...

The Cruise Industry’s Event of the Year!

Unpacking MSC World America’s Food Options

MSC Foundation Launches Marine Conservation Center at Ocean...

Celebrity Apex Returns to Southampton in 2025

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.