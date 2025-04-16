Regent Seven Seas Reveals Renovation Plans for Mariner and Voyager

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced extensive renovations for Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager, set for late 2025 and Spring 2026.

These refurbishments will mirror Regent’s Explorer-Class ships’ meticulous attention to detail, ensuring an elegant experience across the fleet.

“We are excited to upgrade Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager as we continue in our Pursuit of Perfection, elevating the standard of ultra-luxury cruising,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Following the resounding success of our Explorer-Class ships and in preparation to welcome our Prestige-Class ships, enhancing Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager is the natural next step as we move into an exciting new era for the brand.”

MORE ABOUT THE RENOVATIONS

This multi-million-dollar investment will revitalize both ships with upgraded suites, enhanced public spaces, and a new Pool Grill featuring a wood-fired pizzeria for al fresco dining.

The newly designed suites will emphasize modern elegance and guest comfort, featuring sophisticated neutral tones and stylish, functional furniture to create a serene home away from home.

Key features of the renovations for Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager include:

Suite Updates: All suites will be updated with new furnishings, hardware, lighting, and redesigned marble bathrooms for specific suite categories.

Pool Grill and Pizzeria: The Pool Grill will be renovated, and a new pizzeria concept will be introduced for casual al fresco dining.

New Carpeting: New carpeting will be installed throughout the corridors, public areas, and all suites.

Seven Seas Mariner will enter dry dock on November 3, 2025, and complete renovations by November 26, 2025, before a 14-night transoceanic voyage from Barcelona to Miami.

Seven Seas Voyager will enter dry dock on April 26, 2026, with renovations to be finished by May 21, 2026, followed by a 12-night Eastern Mediterranean journey from Barcelona to Athens.

For more details, visit RSSC.com/experience/pursuit-of-perfection or contact a travel advisor.