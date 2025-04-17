Cruise NewsFeatured

Oceania Cruises Announces Five 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

by Julie Bouchner
Oceania Cruises has announced four additional sailings for the 2026 solar eclipse, offering a total of five unique itineraries—more than any other cruise line.

These special voyages will allow guests to witness the eclipse on August 12, 2026, from prime locations off the coasts of Ireland, Iceland, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. Oceania Marina will be positioned for 100% totality. At the same time, Oceania Insignia, Oceania Sirena, and two voyages on Oceania Vista will experience over 90% totality, ensuring an unforgettable event for travelers and astronomy lovers.

“There is no better way to witness the grandeur of a total solar eclipse than from the comfort of an Oceania Cruises ship, where our guests can enjoy this rare cosmic event at sea, away from city lights and distractions,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises. “With four ships now positioned within the eclipse path, we are delivering an unparalleled experience combining luxury, enrichment, and an awe-inspiring natural wonder, while maintaining our commitment to delivering The Finest Cuisine at Sea.” 

Oceania Cruises will also enhance the experience with enrichment programs featuring guest speakers, including renowned astronomers and NASA ambassadors, who will share insights on the scientific and cultural significance of solar eclipses.

During the eclipse, guests will enjoy deck parties with prime viewing and solar-themed culinary creations, including eclipse cookies, star-shaped sandwiches, and passion fruit macarons.

Oceania Marina – 14-Day Sailing with 100% Totality
Oceania Marina departs on July 30, 2026, from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Reykjavik, Iceland, visiting ports like Invergordon and Akureyri. The prime eclipse viewing will occur while departing Grundarfjordur, Iceland, with astronomer Dennis Mammana on board to provide insights.

Oceania Insignia – 12-Day Sailing with 97% Totality
Oceania Insignia departs on August 3, 2026, from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Southampton, UK. Ports of call include Killybegs and Cork, with the eclipse visible at sea near Glengarriff, Ireland. Astronomer Dr. Jerry Krassner will be on board to offer expertise.

Oceania Vista – 25-Day Sailing with 93.03% Totality
Oceania Vista’s 25-day Grand Voyage departs London (Southampton) on August 2, 2026, visiting Falmouth and Kristiansand. The eclipse will be visible off the coast of Belfast, with astronomy expert Ted Blank providing insights.

Oceania Vista – 15-Day Sailing with 93.03% Totality
The second segment of Oceania Vista’s Grand Voyage departs Belfast, Northern Ireland, on August 12, 2026, and travels to London, stopping in Scrabster and Berlin. The eclipse will be a highlight during the journey.

Oceania Sirena – 12-Day Sailing with 94% Totality
Oceania Sirena departs from Southampton on August 5, 2026, along the Iberian Peninsula, visiting ports like Ferrol and Almeria. The eclipse will be visible as the ship departs from Lisbon, Portugal. An enrichment guest speaker will be announced soon.

For more information on Oceania Cruises, visit OceaniaCruises.com

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

