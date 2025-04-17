Princess Cruises Celebrates the Opening of Alaska Cruise Season

Princess Cruises is set to begin its 2025 Alaska season in less than a month, carrying more guests to the region than any other cruise line. The season will feature seven equipped ships, five wilderness lodges, and an extensive selection of renowned cruisetours, including the most visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

Departing from five home ports—Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier)—Princess Cruises offers opportunities to observe wildlife, see glaciers up close, and enjoy mountain scenery from the deck and glass-domed rail cars.

“From our welcoming crew to our inviting partners at the national parks and award-winning ‘North to Alaska’ program, we are ready to begin our highly anticipated 2025 season,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises president. “We know our guests can’t wait to experience their perfect Alaska vacation, meticulously planning what they will do onboard and ashore. Our 2025 season is packed with incredible offerings to ensure they leave having had amazing experiences, big adventures and lasting memories to cherish forever.”

Princess Cruises introduces two new cruises for 2025 that focus on glaciers and lesser-known ports:

Grand Princess : A 17-day round-trip from Seattle, stopping at 10 ports and featuring three glaciers, including Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park (May 6).

Ruby Princess: A 22-day round-trip from San Francisco coinciding with the Summer Solstice, visiting 11 ports and four glaciers, including Endicott Arm, Dawes Glacier, and Glacier Bay National Park (June 6).

Cruises are available northbound from Vancouver, B.C., to Anchorage (Whittier) or southbound from Anchorage (Whittier) to Vancouver, B.C. Ships like Coral Princess, Caribbean Princess, and Sapphire Princess will sail past glaciers, including Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, with stops in Skagway, Ketchikan, and Juneau. These cruises range from 7 to 14 days, departing from May to September. Guests can also add a cruisetour to explore Denali National Park.

Inside Passage

Seattle : 7-day round-trip voyages on Royal Princess (Glacier Bay) and Discovery Princess (Endicott Arm) visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Victoria, B.C. (May to September).

San Francisco : 11-day round-trip voyages on Ruby Princess visiting Glacier Bay or Endicott Arm, along with Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway or Haines, and Victoria or Prince Rupert (May to September).

Vancouver: 5 to 11-day round-trip cruises on Grand Princess, Coral Princess, and Caribbean Princess, with stops in Icy Strait Point and Sitka on many voyages (May to September).

Cruisetours

Princess has expanded its cruisetour offerings in 2025, providing itineraries that include visits to Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell St. Elias, Kenai Fjords, and Katmai. These 9 to 15-day itineraries allow guests to explore multiple national parks and include a combination of the award-winning “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise, scenic rail travel, and stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

Onboard Programs

Princess’s “North to Alaska” program offers guests opportunities to engage with local culture through dining, educational events, and entertainment. Activities include:

Glacier Bay Experience : Park Rangers provide commentary and activities for guests in Glacier Bay National Park.

North to Alaska Storytellers : A series of guest speakers share insights into Alaskan history, culture, and wildlife.

Campfire Movies Under the Stars : Families can enjoy classic and Alaska-themed films outdoors with cozy blankets and popcorn.

Northern Lights Lounge : A nightly pop-up pub featuring local beers, live music, and snacks.

Stargazing : Guided presentations about constellations, along with indoor virtual stargazing.

The Great Big Adventure – Alaska Edition: An interactive game where participants navigate challenges related to survival in Alaska.

Alaska cruises feature locally sourced seafood, including:

Main Dining Rooms and Specialty Restaurants serving Keta, King, and Sockeye salmon, halibut, and rockfish.

Exclusive dining experiences, such as “Cook My Catch” on the Discovery Princess, allow guests to enjoy their freshly caught fish.

Specialty drinks and cocktails inspired by Alaska, with options including local spirits and beers.

Excursions

With a variety of activities ashore, guests can connect with the local culture through tours such as the White Pass Rail, the Dog Sled Musher’s Camp in Skagway, and glacier seaplane rides in Juneau.

For more details on Princess Cruises, visit a travel advisor or go to www.princess.com.