Cool and Healthy

Plunging into freezing lakes, meditating in snowy valleys and swimming outdoors in the heart of winter aren’t everyone’s cup of (iced) tea, but there’s a reason why “cold-immersion” holidays are one of the fastest-growing wellness vacation choices.

Starting with proven health benefits, cold immersion improves sleep, reduces stress and stimulates vagus nerve pathways.

Mentally, it pushes boundaries by teaching one to step out of the comfort zone and remain calm under pressure.

Cold-immersion vacations are now available in Norway, Japan, Canada, and other beautiful locales.

“I think it’s about craving something deeper,” says Gary Clark, Academy Director at SIA Austria. “an experience that challenges both body and mind.”

By Alex Darlington

