MSC Cruises Begins Countdown to First-Ever Sailing from Galveston

MSC Cruises is six months away from launching its new homeport in Galveston. MSC Seascape will begin sailing from a new terminal at the Port of Galveston on November 9, with construction set to finish before the inaugural cruise.

The ship will offer 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries, departing Sundays and visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras. MSC Seascape will feature Texas-inspired elements alongside MSC’s signature European style and American amenities.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “It seems like just yesterday we were announcing our intention to sail from Galveston, and now here we are six months out. We’ll be there before you know it! Our ‘Let’s Holiday’ campaign has vacationers and travel advisors across the country buzzing about our trademark mix of European style and American comfort, so it’s a great time to expand into a fantastic market like Galveston. MSC Seascape is the perfect ship for families, whether they’re riding Robotron and building LEGOs together, or just enjoying a beautiful day in the Caribbean on one of the countless open deck areas. Sailing from Galveston makes the experience even more accessible, and we can’t wait to reveal some Texas flourishes for MSC Seascape over the next six months.”

RELATED: MSC Cruises Expands Family Entertainment Options for Summer 2025

MSC Cruises’ expansion to Galveston strengthens its North American footprint, following the recent launch of MSC World America in Miami and ahead of its first Alaska cruises in 2026.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO, said: “November will be a major milestone in the port’s 200-year history. We’ll open our fourth cruise terminal and welcome a new cruise partner. We’re honored that MSC Cruises chose Galveston as it expands its U.S. presence. Having MSC, the world’s third largest cruise line, homeporting in Galveston says a great deal about their confidence in the Port of Galveston and mid-America cruise market. This is also great news for our community, cruise guests and port partners. This beautiful new terminal will create jobs, spur economic growth for the region and offer an exciting new cruise choice for our market. MSC Cruises is a family-owned company that fits well into the family atmosphere in Galveston.”

MSC Cruises’ move into Galveston expands its U.S. footprint and makes its cruises more accessible to American travelers. The launch follows the debut of MSC World America in Miami and precedes the line’s first Alaska sailings in 2026.