MSC Cruises will expand its family-focused entertainment offerings across its fleet starting in June 2025, the company announced Tuesday.

The updates include new game shows, parades, and activities aimed at children, teenagers and their families. Several additions will feature branded collaborations and new technology-driven competitions.

“With MSC Cruises being a family-owned company, we know what it takes to keep the whole family happy on vacation,” says Matteo Mancini, the line’s family entertainment development director. “Guests can look forward to more interactive game shows, more sports, more parties, and a fresh take on teen entertainment. “

Among the additions is the LEGO Family Game Show, which sees parents and children compete in timed challenges using LEGO bricks. The challenge will be rolled out across the fleet after a trial on MSC World America. A LEGO-themed parade featuring seven mascots will also take place on select ships, including MSC World Europa and MSC Virtuosa.

MSC Cruises will also launch DOREMIX Family Disco, a dance event led by the cruise line’s Doremi mascot. The event includes music competitions for various age groups and will feature an original soundtrack available on digital platforms.

Two new game shows, Boxes and MSC Boom, will debut this summer. In Boxes, participants will face challenges hidden in sealed boxes. MSC Boom will incorporate technology-based games and prizes.

The cruise line is also expanding its partnership with Guinness World Records, offering guests the chance to attempt record-breaking events on 16 ships. Additional competitive activities include a PlayStation 5 Formula 1 Sim Racing Tournament.

Teen-focused updates include expanded sports options and dedicated versions of existing onboard events such as the Silent Disco and quiz nights.

For parents, MSC Cruises will introduce the Golden Party, a new adults-only event that allows grownups to unwind without the kids. Trivia enthusiasts will be able to test their knowledge with 75 original quizzes available on all ships during the regular daytime Quiz O’Clock.

The line already provides five age-based kids clubs on every ship, ranging from infants to 17-year-olds, which include complimentary meals and supervised activities throughout the day. That’s in addition to family-focused fun with amenities that include waterparks, cinemas, and amusement areas.

The summer program will begin in June across multiple ships in the fleet.