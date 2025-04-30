Ship Review: Truth and American Glory

Who doesn’t remember sitting through history class in elementary school wondering how historical events actually took place? My imagination often ran wild as I went down my imaginary rabbit hole, attempting to envision whichever history lesson was being presented.

Strongly convinced that travel brings history to life, I boarded American Cruise Lines’ new coastal cat, American Glory. I selected the Cape Codder itinerary, conjuring the adventures of the Pilgrims. I’d been taught that the Pilgrims intentionally arrived at Plymouth Rock on the Mayflower. But did they? (More on this in a moment.)

The coastal catamaran is a brand new kind of ship, but it does have a historic feel. The Mayflower carried 102 Pilgrims and other passengers all crammed into a space of about 1,600 square feet, seeking a new home on an unfamiliar coast. A replica of the Mayflower is berthed just a short stroll from where American Glory docks. American Glory comfortably fits 100 passengers on a sleek new catamaran designed especially for sailing shallow waters and visiting small ports that larger vessels can’t navigate.

SIDEBAR/BOX: American Glory Specs

Entered Service – 2023

Number of cabins – 56

Passenger Capacity – 109

Crew – 50

Gross Tons – 3,000

Width – 56 feet

Length – 241 feet

Draft – 7 feet

Built by – Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp.

Cruising Speed – 15 mph

Flag – USA

Joining American Glory

Arriving in Boston the night before boarding, we stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel which American Cruise Lines offers as an added option. After a good night’s sleep, we boarded a bus that gave us a tour of historical Boston, finally ending at the pier in the Seaport District where we embarked American Glory. The process was well-organized and a great introduction to what we could expect in the next week of sailing.

By the time we came aboard, it was lunch time. We explored our large Vista Balcony stateroom, 350 square feet of space, noting all of the storage and the roomy layout. Plenty of outlets and USB ports, a nice desk, and a balcony perfect for sitting while enjoying the view. Other features include a comfy chair and no thresholds to the cabin or large bathroom. We felt quite at home immediately.

Crew encouraged us to navigate to the dining room where lunch was being served. We scoured the menu and remarked at the variety of choices to suit any meal preferences. We found a favorite server, sitting at her station whenever possible during the remainder of the cruise.

Where we sailed

American Cruise Lines offers both complimentary and premium shore excursions. We chose a variety of each and added our own exploration.

As expected, the itinerary oozed with history. Coastal cruising differs from both river and ocean cruising. Each port was packed with typical New England character, like white steeples, weathered clapboard houses, and of course, lighthouses.

The historians on board and the shore excursion guides dispelled the Pilgrim landing myth during our visit to Provincetown, a port with plenty of excursions. The complimentary trolley tour gave the updated version of the landing of the Pilgrims. They first landed in Provincetown, then sailed down the coast to settle in Plymouth.

In Plymouth, we walked to Plymouth Rock and to the National Monument to the Forefathers. Reaching 81 feet, this granite structure pays tribute to those who crossed on the Mayflower.

Some ports, like Plymouth, are better known than others, like the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, which seemed a curious choice. When I heard that we could experience a bridge simulator, I figured out why we stopped there: I jumped at the opportunity to captain our boat from the comfort of a room on the campus. The multimillion-dollar bridge simulator is so realistic it could cause seasickness at the right settings.

Other places we visited included Newport, Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard; and the fishing and whaling capital of New Bedford. Having strong senses of FOMO, we struggled with choosing which of the options most appealed to us, often having to make difficult decisions about what to save for our next Cape Cod visit.

Life on board

Having never sailed with American Cruise Lines, every experience was new. The chef aboard during our sailing kept us satisfied. In fact, we couldn’t recall any meal that we found average. Each dish we tried from the menu — fish, meat, and vegetarian options — more than satisfied us. The tastiness, the local ingredients, and the presentation exceeded our expectations.

Lunch and dinner included a daily selection of beer and wine. Our attentive server remembered our beverage choices, adding to our overall dining experience. Meals take place over certain hours, but there are no designated tables or reserved times. For us, that is an ideal situation.

As a non-buffet person, I enjoyed the sit-down service on Glory. Crew members perform more than one duty on the boat. Even the hotel manager joined in assisting with serving. That impressed us, as did the commitment to service and hospitality by the crew.

On days that we returned outside of normal dining hours at the main restaurant, we headed to the Lookout Café grabbing something from the typical grill menu. Burgers, hot dogs, pizza and other fast foods were some of the items on the menu. Sitting on the aft deck and enjoying the fresh air became a favorite lunch activity. Breakfast items from the café, along with snacks in the Sky Lounge just inside, provide sustenance and refreshments for late sleepers and snackers.

Nightly entertainment drew many passengers to enjoy performances by local artists.

Odds and Ends

As is often the case with smaller ships and bigger prices, the majority of the passengers fall into an older demographic. Many are loyal guests, who try different American Cruise Lines itineraries and new ships like the coastal cats. Coastal cruising like this does differ from both river and ocean cruising. The American Glory follows the warm weather, cruising from the Northeast to the Southeast with a focus on historic waterways.

As a person with vision loss and impairments associated with it, I found American Glory ideal for mobile accessibility. Elevators took me to all decks with ease. More importantly, this boat had very few thresholds in the passenger areas. The amazing crew assisted guests with mastering the gangway and safely leaving or returning back on board.

Did America Glory live up to American Cruise Lines motto of “Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly”? The answer for us is a resounding “Yes!”

