Seabourn Announces 145-Day 2027 World Cruise

Seabourn has announced its “2027 World Cruise: Australia & South Pacific Panorama,” a 145-day round-trip voyage from Miami. This journey, set from January 5 to May 30, 2027, aboard Seabourn Quest, will visit 67 destinations across 19 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and South America.

The cruise includes two maiden calls, five overnight stays, and four immersive optional Seabourn Journeys, along with exclusive events and signature experiences.

“We invite travelers to embark on our 2027 World Cruise and discover the most awe-inspiring and extraordinary destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Polynesia, and beyond,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “This voyage invites guests to explore and create lasting connections with both the extraordinary places we visit, and the people and cultures that bring them to life. Along the way, guests will enjoy Seabourn’s signature style of luxury travel at sea, elevated by the intuitive, personalized service delivered by our incredible onboard team.”

Voyage Highlights:

Roundtrip from Miami, visiting 67 destinations across 19 countries.

Overnight Stays:

Lima (Callao), Peru.

Hobart, Australia.

Papeete, French Polynesia.

Sydney, Australia.

Darwin, Australia.

Maiden Ports:

Wallaroo, Australia.

Whangarei, New Zealand.

Optional Mid-Voyage Seabourn Journeys:

Multi-day land excursions to Machu Picchu, the Galápagos Islands, Easter Island, and Uluru.

Scenic Cruising:

Kimberley Coast, Australia.

Fiordland National Park, New Zealand.

Destination Highlights:

Whangarei, New Zealand (Maiden Port): Known for its arts and culture, Whangarei features historical sites like the Whangārei Museum and the Hundertwasser Art Centre, along with the scenic Whangārei Falls.

Wallaroo, Australia (Maiden Port): Located on Yorke Peninsula, Wallaroo offers historical attractions like the Heritage and Nautical Museum and the beautiful North Beach.

The Kimberley, Australia: Scenic cruising reveals dramatic landscapes of cliffs and waterfalls in one of Australia’s most pristine areas, enriched by local Indigenous culture and wildlife.

Norfolk Island, Australia: This remote island features a rich history and lush landscapes, with cultural heritage dating back to Polynesian settlement and Captain Cook’s claim.

Callao (Lima), Peru (Overnight): Lima is celebrated for its stunning cuisine and Inca heritage, blending colonial architecture with modern designs.

Panama Canal Transit: The voyage includes two transits of this engineering marvel, providing stunning views as it connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Signature Experiences:

Shopping with the Chef: This popular excursion, available in 11 ports including Sydney and Auckland, offers guests a guided tour of local markets to explore regional ingredients with Seabourn’s culinary experts.

Shorter Option Available:

A 126-day World Cruise option is available, ending in Long Beach on May 11, 2027, for those preferring a West Coast conclusion.

Amenities for All Guests:

Upgraded Wi-Fi powered by Starlink (two devices).

Included medical services package (valued at $1,000 USD).

Exclusive private dining experiences and specialty tasting menus.

Enhanced Special Events for full World Cruise guests.

Up to $10,000 USD shipboard credit per suite^.

Round-trip business or first-class air✝.

Unlimited laundry services onboard.

One-night pre-cruise hotel stay.

Private car transfers from home to airport.

Gala Bon Voyage dinner.

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service.

50% reduced deposit at booking✝.

Exclusive World Cruise pillow gifts.

Restrictions apply; early booking by May 14, 2025, allows for up to 10% savings.

For more information about Seabourn, visit www.seabourn.com.