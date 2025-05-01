Vancouver’s Peak Cruise Season Has Arrived, Bringing Large Numbers of Visitors to Downtown

Visitors to Canada Place and surrounding areas in downtown Vancouver should expect heavier crowds and traffic through late September as the cruise season peaks.

The Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver is set for a strong 2025 season, with over 300 ship calls and 1.2 million passenger visits expected. Most activity happens between late April and late September during the Alaska cruise season.

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on another successful season for Vancouver’s thriving cruise sector, with more than a million passengers expected to pass through Canada Place in coming months,” said Chance McKee, Cruise Account Representative at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Robust passenger volumes deliver a welcome boost for local businesses and tourism operators, and also mean that those visiting downtown Vancouver may experience busy crowds as excited tourists explore our beautiful city.”

Between May 5 and September 22, 35,000 to 50,000 passengers are expected at the terminal every Friday through Monday. A cruise ship is scheduled nearly every day, with many weekends hosting multiple ships.

“We’re ecstatic to be in the full swing of our season sailing from Vancouver, and know our guests are too,” said Bill Fletcher, Holland America Line’s senior director of sales enablement. “Vancouver is one of the premier hubs from which our ships explore Alaska, with four Holland America ships sailing from Vancouver this week alone and 74 scheduled for the season. We estimate our guests and crew will spend nearly $18 million at local restaurants, shops and attractions this season, while our ships will spend even more provisioning at local vendors between trips.”

The busy season will increase pedestrian and vehicle traffic downtown, along with higher demand for taxis, rideshares, and public transit. Travelers between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. should plan ahead, allow extra time, or use alternate routes and off-peak hours when possible.

Vancouver Police will help manage traffic and pedestrian flow at key intersections, and additional port authority staff will be on-site to assist.

To improve safety and manage congestion, the City of Vancouver is testing one-way traffic on Canada Place near the terminal.

“We expect the City of Vancouver’s plan to turn Canada Place into a one-way street this cruise season will provide a huge positive benefit for the area—creating a safer and more vibrant experience for everyone by significantly improving pedestrian and traffic flows,” said McKee. “Vancouver’s annual influx of cruise visitors supports local businesses and enriches our community, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation in making a trip downtown a welcoming experience for all.”

Canada Place is one of North America’s top ports for Alaska cruises. Many ships start and end their itineraries there, also using the port to service and provision. Each visit contributes over $3 million in direct local economic activity.

Head to the Port of Vancouver’s website to view the 2025 cruise ship schedule.