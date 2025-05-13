Victory Cruise Lines Christens Victory II

Victory II was christened in Chicago on May 12, 2025, marking the full return of Victory Cruise Lines!

Founder and CEO John Waggoner led the celebration weeks after his daughter christened sister ship Victory I in Toronto on April 27. Both 190-guest vessels were purpose-built for the Great Lakes, offering an alternative to river and ocean cruising.

The cruise line is the only one to dock at Chicago’s Navy Pier and will operate 33 sailings in 2025 that visit all five Great Lakes. Victory I and II will run 10–15-night itineraries from Chicago, Toronto, Milwaukee, and Montreal through October.

“There is no city in the world quite like Chicago, and we are delighted to celebrate here today at Navy Pier as Victory II joins Victory I in sailing the Great Lakes once again,” said John Waggoner. “We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has made it possible for us to showcase all five Great Lakes and provide guests with the opportunity to create lasting travel memories together.”

About the Christening Ceremony

The ceremony took place onboard in the Compass Lounge, beginning with the national anthems of the U.S. and Canada.

Speakers included Jordan Engerman (Choose Chicago), Kate Fineske (National Museum of the Great Lakes), David William Kelly (COO), and Waggoner.

The event’s highlight was Waggoner’s granddaughter, Molly Applegate, who broke a bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon on the bow to christen the ship, with the Chicago River and skyline in the background.

“Victory Cruise Lines will bring thousands of visitors to Chicago and we are proud the cruise line is docking right here downtown at Navy Pier,” said Engerman. “Cruise visitation supports local jobs and businesses across the city and is yet another way for travelers to explore our rich and diverse destination.”

About the Itinerary

The inaugural 10-night voyage between Chicago and Toronto includes a pre-cruise hotel stay. Ports of call include Escanaba, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Detroit, Cleveland, and Port Colborne (Niagara Falls). Guests enjoy included excursions such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Henry Ford Museum, and Soo Locks Maritime Heritage Tour. Each port offers flexible morning and afternoon options.

Onboard Dining and Enrichment

Dining options include three venues, notably the Tuscan Stone Grill—an interactive hot stone dinner concept created by COO David William Kelly and Dietmar Wertanzl of Anglo-Eastern Leisure. Located at the stern, it offers sweeping views of the Great Lakes.

LakeLorians, in partnership with the National Museum of the Great Lakes, lead onboard educational programming, including lectures and Q&As highlighting the region’s maritime history.

Booking Details

Each fare includes a one-night hotel stay, ground transfers, water-view accommodations (some with verandas), daily excursions, all meals and beverages (wine, spirits, craft beer, and specialty coffee), unlimited Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment, and enrichment.

Fares start at $4,999 per guest, based on double occupancy. For reservations, contact your travel advisor, call 1-855-556-7193, or visit www.VictoryCruiseLines.com.