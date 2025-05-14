Margaritaville at Sea Acquires Third Ship, Costa Fortuna

On its third anniversary, Margaritaville at Sea announced the acquisition of its third vessel, Costa Fortuna, currently operated by Costa Cruises. The ship will become the largest in the line’s fleet, marking another step in its fleet expansion strategy.

Since launching Margaritaville at Sea Paradise in May 2022, the cruise line has welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests. In 2024, it introduced its second ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander, further developing its casual, island-inspired cruise experience. The line has earned accolades, including Cruise Critic’s #1 Cruisers’ Choice Award and Newsweek’s 2025 Best Ship for Families.

“Over the last three years we have been incredibly focused on building Margaritaville at Sea by delivering more of what our guests love – a uniquely laid-back island attitude with award-winning hospitality. With the acquisition of our third ship in three years, we are proud to once again invite guests to step into the Margaritaville state of mind on the open ocean,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “The launch of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander was a significant moment for our company, and the acquisition of the Costa Fortuna, our largest ship to date, gives us another exciting opportunity to bring even more fun and escapism to guests from a new homeport in 2026.”

Originally built for Costa Cruises, Costa Fortuna is over 102,500 gross tons, accommodates approximately 3,450 passengers, and includes 1,340+ staterooms, 13 passenger decks, extensive outdoor areas, and a towering 8-story atrium. The ship will fully transform with Margaritaville’s signature design and reopen under the new brand in 2026.

John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, added, “Margaritaville at Sea has been on an exceptional trajectory since its launch only a few short years ago. We’re thrilled to once again expand the experience of our brand on the water and share the cruise line’s signature experiences and amenities with even more guests.”

Costa Fortuna will remain under Costa Cruises’ operation until late 2026 before transitioning to Margaritaville at Sea.

