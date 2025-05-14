Oceania Cruises Announces New Holiday Voyages

Oceania Cruises invites travelers to join holiday sailings featuring specialty dining, live entertainment, and ports of call during the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons.

Oceania Cruises offers over 40 holiday sailings, including voyages on its newest ship, Oceania Allura, launching in July. Itineraries include destinations across the globe, from the South Pacific and South Africa to South America for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Onboard, guests can enjoy seasonal touches such as carolers at embarkation, holiday-themed entertainment, a New Year’s Eve countdown with Champagne, and nightly menorah lightings during Hanukkah.

“Our festive holiday voyages are meticulously crafted to deliver the magic of the joyful season in an elegant, luxurious setting wherever you’re sailing in the world,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises. “Guests will enjoy inclusive celebrations that honor beloved traditions – from festive décor and holiday entertainment to lavish meals – alongside our signature heartfelt onboard service and the elegant ambiance of Oceania Cruises’ ships, creating a truly memorable journey at sea.”

Holiday Voyages

Indian Ocean Opus

24 days | Cape Town to Singapore | Oceania Sirena | Departs December 2, 2025

This itinerary visits Mozambique, Réunion Island, Mauritius, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand.

South Pacific Archipelagos

19 days | Sydney to Papeete | Oceania Riviera | Departs December 10, 2025

Explore New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Bora Bora, and Moorea before ending in Tahiti.

Outrigger’s Route to Bali

24 days | Papeete to Bali | Oceania Regatta | Departs December 17, 2025

This sailing includes French Polynesia, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, northern Australia, and Indonesia.

Yachting Treasures

10 days | Roundtrip Miami | Oceania Insignia | Departs December 19, 2025

Eastern Caribbean cruise with stops in San Juan, St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Maarten, and more.

Antarctic Triumph

20 days | Santiago to Buenos Aires | Oceania Marina | Departs December 21, 2025

Sail the Chilean fjords, Laguna San Rafael, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, and finish in Buenos Aires.

Holiday Havens

14 days | Roundtrip Miami | Oceania Allura | Departs December 21, 2025

Caribbean itinerary visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, and other islands.

Grand Voyages

Iberian & Island Dreams

25 days | Barcelona to Miami | Oceania Nautica | Departs December 2, 2025

Sails through Spain, Gibraltar, the Azores, and the Caribbean islands.

Spanning the Americas

77 days | Los Angeles to San Diego | Oceania Vista | Departs December 20, 2025

Covers Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Brazil, and features two nights in Rio.

2026–2027 Holiday Voyages

Australasian Allure

23 days | Sydney to Perth | Oceania Riviera | Departs December 15, 2026

Visit Whitsunday Island, Cairns, Komodo, Bali, and Waingapu.

Antilles to Andes

15 days | Miami to Lima | Oceania Insignia | Departs December 19, 2026

Calls in Curaçao, Aruba, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru via the Panama Canal.

Legends of Jade

15 days | Hong Kong to Singapore | Oceania Nautica | Departs December 21, 2026

Explore Ha Long Bay, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

2026–2027 Grand Voyages

Ramblas to Renaissance

26 days | Barcelona to Rome | Oceania Sirena | Departs December 9, 2026

Includes Spain, Morocco, the Canary Islands, Portugal, and Italy.

Corals & Kiwi Coasts

40 days | Sydney to Auckland | Oceania Riviera | Departs December 15, 2026

Covers Australia’s east and west coasts, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Your World Included™

All Oceania Cruises sailings include:

Gourmet specialty dining

In-room dining

Unlimited Wi-Fi

Laundry services

Fitness classes

Juices, smoothies, and ice creams

To learn more, visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact a travel advisor.