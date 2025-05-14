Oceania Cruises Announces New Holiday Voyages

Oceania Cruises invites travelers to join holiday sailings featuring specialty dining, live entertainment, and ports of call during the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons.
Oceania Cruises offers over 40 holiday sailings, including voyages on its newest ship, Oceania Allura, launching in July. Itineraries include destinations across the globe, from the South Pacific and South Africa to South America for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Onboard, guests can enjoy seasonal touches such as carolers at embarkation, holiday-themed entertainment, a New Year’s Eve countdown with Champagne, and nightly menorah lightings during Hanukkah.
“Our festive holiday voyages are meticulously crafted to deliver the magic of the joyful season in an elegant, luxurious setting wherever you’re sailing in the world,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises. “Guests will enjoy inclusive celebrations that honor beloved traditions – from festive décor and holiday entertainment to lavish meals – alongside our signature heartfelt onboard service and the elegant ambiance of Oceania Cruises’ ships, creating a truly memorable journey at sea.”
A Range of Holiday Voyages Around the World
Oceania Cruises presents over 40 holiday voyages, including sailings on its newest ship, Oceania Allura, debuting in July. Itineraries range from 7 to 197 days and visit destinations such as the South Pacific, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.
On board, travelers can expect seasonal experiences including holiday-themed entertainment, carolers at embarkation, a New Year’s Eve countdown with Champagne, and nightly menorah lightings during Hanukkah.
Holiday Voyages
Indian Ocean Opus
24 days | Cape Town to Singapore | Oceania Sirena | Departs December 2, 2025
This itinerary visits Mozambique, Réunion Island, Mauritius, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand.
South Pacific Archipelagos
19 days | Sydney to Papeete | Oceania Riviera | Departs December 10, 2025
Explore New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Bora Bora, and Moorea before ending in Tahiti.
Outrigger’s Route to Bali
24 days | Papeete to Bali | Oceania Regatta | Departs December 17, 2025
This sailing includes French Polynesia, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, northern Australia, and Indonesia.
Yachting Treasures
10 days | Roundtrip Miami | Oceania Insignia | Departs December 19, 2025
Eastern Caribbean cruise with stops in San Juan, St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Maarten, and more.
Antarctic Triumph
20 days | Santiago to Buenos Aires | Oceania Marina | Departs December 21, 2025
Sail the Chilean fjords, Laguna San Rafael, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, and finish in Buenos Aires.
Holiday Havens
14 days | Roundtrip Miami | Oceania Allura | Departs December 21, 2025
Caribbean itinerary visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, and other islands.
Grand Voyages
Iberian & Island Dreams
25 days | Barcelona to Miami | Oceania Nautica | Departs December 2, 2025
Sails through Spain, Gibraltar, the Azores, and the Caribbean islands.
Spanning the Americas
77 days | Los Angeles to San Diego | Oceania Vista | Departs December 20, 2025
Covers Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Brazil, and features two nights in Rio.
2026–2027 Holiday Voyages
Australasian Allure
23 days | Sydney to Perth | Oceania Riviera | Departs December 15, 2026
Visit Whitsunday Island, Cairns, Komodo, Bali, and Waingapu.
Antilles to Andes
15 days | Miami to Lima | Oceania Insignia | Departs December 19, 2026
Calls in Curaçao, Aruba, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru via the Panama Canal.
Legends of Jade
15 days | Hong Kong to Singapore | Oceania Nautica | Departs December 21, 2026
Explore Ha Long Bay, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
2026–2027 Grand Voyages
Ramblas to Renaissance
26 days | Barcelona to Rome | Oceania Sirena | Departs December 9, 2026
Includes Spain, Morocco, the Canary Islands, Portugal, and Italy.
Corals & Kiwi Coasts
40 days | Sydney to Auckland | Oceania Riviera | Departs December 15, 2026
Covers Australia’s east and west coasts, Indonesia, and New Zealand.
RELATED: Oceania Cruises Launches “Fleetwide Sale”
Your World Included™
All Oceania Cruises sailings include:
- Gourmet specialty dining
- In-room dining
- Unlimited Wi-Fi
- Laundry services
- Fitness classes
- Juices, smoothies, and ice creams
To learn more, visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact a travel advisor.