New Mediterranean Restaurant Azure Launches on Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled renderings of the seven specialty restaurants aboard Seven Seas Prestige, including a new Mediterranean concept, Azure.

Azure introduces a mezze-style dining experience inspired by Mediterranean flavors from Morocco, Spain, Italy, Greece, Israel, and Lebanon. The design by Studio DADO reflects the region’s heritage with warm colors, rustic textures, arabesque mosaics, and a chandelier inspired by olive trees.

“Cuisine has always been at the heart of the Regent experience, and with Seven Seas Prestige, we are taking our commitment to Epicurean Perfection to an entirely new level,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our talented chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, baristas, waiters, and servers, work tirelessly to craft a culinary journey that is truly Unrivaled at Sea. I’m especially excited to reveal Azure—an innovative and exciting new dining experience that will bring fresh flavors and a bold new concept for Regent guests to enjoy.”

Seven Seas Prestige will feature 11 included dining experiences, including these seven specialty restaurants:

Compass Rose

Inspired by celestial navigation, Studio DADO designed Compass Rose with mirrored entry screens, organic textures, and ocean-inspired lighting to evoke the spirit of exploration.

Prime 7

Designed by AD Associates, Prime 7 channels Chicago’s industrial past with warm umber tones, an Arctic Henna marble bar, and Art Deco influences.

“Prime 7 is not just a destination; it’s a dialogue between past and present, steel and velvet, fire and finesse,” said Nicola Preece, Design Director, AD Associates.

Chartreuse

A French venue designed as a modern take on a 20th-century society home, with garden-inspired colors, Black Marquina and Calacatta Oro marble, and lush furnishings.

“Chartreuse is where a moment is suspended in time. A return to grace,” said Preece.

Pacific Rim

Drawing from Japanese design principles, Pacific Rim blends natural elements with detailed craftsmanship. Guests enter through a sculptural archway and dine in a serene, wood-accented space with panoramic views.

“The design brings a serene, Zen-like atmosphere to the high seas,” said Ruiz.

La Veranda / Sette Mari at La Veranda

By day, La Veranda offers indoor and open-air buffet dining with ocean views. At night, it transforms into Sette Mari, serving à la carte Italian dishes.

Additional dining options include in-suite dining, casual fare at the Pool Grill, and the Coffee Connection café with made-to-order drinks, pastries, and snacks. All dining and beverages are included in the fare as part of Regent’s all-inclusive experience.

Menus for specialty restaurants will be released closer to the ship’s debut in December 2026.

“We wanted to capture a journey to the Levant, with its rich legacy of craftsmanship, ornamentation and the colors of the Mediterranean,” said Yohandel Ruiz, Founding Partner, Studio DADO. “It feels exotic but also comfortable and welcoming at the same time.”

A New Chapter for Regent

Seven Seas Prestige, launching in 2026, marks Regent’s first new ship class in a decade. At 77,000 tons with a capacity of 822 guests, it offers one of the highest space-per-guest ratios at sea. The ship introduces new suite categories and expanded public spaces, including the newly imagined Regent Suite.

As with all Regent voyages, fares include shore excursions, gourmet dining, premium drinks, Wi-Fi via Starlink, gratuities, valet laundry, and a pre-cruise hotel night for Concierge-level guests and above.

Guests can register their interest for Seven Seas Prestige’s inaugural season starting June 11, 2025, with reservations opening June 25 at RSSC.com/ships/seven_seas_prestige.