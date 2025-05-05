Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches “Sale Into Summer”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering savings of up to 50% on select suite categories through its “Sale Into Summer” promotion.

Running from May 1 to June 30, 2025, the offer applies to 85 cruises in 2025 and 2026. Destinations include Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia & New Zealand, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Pacific, South America, and Transoceanic voyages.

Sailings range from 7 to 25 nights and include all-suite accommodations, unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, and personalized service.

“We are thrilled to launch Sale Into Summer, offering travelers an incredible opportunity to enjoy our all-inclusive luxury with unmatched value,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With this exclusive promotion, we are providing an even more unforgettable luxury experience for our guests, making it easier than ever to explore the world in style from the comfort of beautifully designed suites, restaurants, bars and lounges, while enjoying the personalized service of Regent’s signature Heartfelt Hospitality.”

Guests enjoy included amenities like unlimited excursions, specialty dining, premium drinks, in-suite bar service, entertainment, internet, laundry, prepaid gratuities, and a pre-cruise hotel night for Concierge-level suites and above.

Upgrading to the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare adds airfare, ship transfers, and Blacklane chauffeur service.

Highlight Itineraries

Seven Seas Mariner:

Vikings, Celtics & Ancient Gaul

Reykjavik, Iceland to Paris (Le Havre), France

July 28, 2025 – 15 Nights

Up to 50% Savings

Sail from Iceland to France, exploring the Faroe Islands, Orkney and Hebrides, Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Wales. Includes up to 65 shore excursions featuring ancient ruins, Celtic folklore, and local culture.

Seven Seas Explorer:

Native Culture & Alaskan Cuisine

Whittier, Alaska to Vancouver, British Columbia

September 10, 2025 – 7 Nights

Up to 30% Savings

Journey through Alaska’s Inside Passage with stops at Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, and wildlife-rich waters. Up to 59 shore excursions highlight native traditions and regional cuisine.

Seven Seas Splendor:

Season of Samba

Bridgetown, Barbados to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

December 3, 2025 – 14 Nights

Up to 45% Savings

Cruise from the Caribbean to Brazil with visits to St. Vincent, Tobago, Devil’s Island, Fortaleza, Recife, and Salvador. Includes up to 31 excursions exploring local food, history, and festive culture.

For a full list of applicable voyages and more information on the offer, please click here.