Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with Return of “Giving Joy” Program

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5–9, 2025), Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back its annual Norwegian’s Giving Joy® program, which honors outstanding educators across the U.S. and Canada. This year, 20 teachers will be awarded a free cruise, and the top three will receive an exclusive invitation to the christening voyage of the new Norwegian Luna™ in spring 2026.

HOW TO ENTER

From May 5 through May 31, 2025, the public can nominate certified educators at www.nclgivingjoy.com by sharing stories about how these teachers inspire students, demonstrate dedication, and tackle challenges with creativity.

A panel of NCL leaders and partners will review submissions and select the winners based on these criteria.

Each of the top 20 teachers will receive a three- or four-day cruise for two. The top three scorers will be named Grand Prize winners and will set sail aboard Norwegian Luna during its christening voyage from Miami.

“At NCL we are all about delivering exceptional experiences, including honoring communities who make a difference in the world, such as teachers,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We’re so proud to celebrate six years of our Norwegian’s Giving Joy program and continuing to shine a light on incredible teachers who are shaping our future generation. This year, we’re excited to reward 20 exceptional teachers with an unforgettable vacation with MORE ways to relax and explore on board one of our many spectacular NCL ships.”

Since launching in 2019, Norwegian’s Giving Joy® has received nearly 61,000 nominations, awarded over 270 teachers with dream vacations, and donated more than $515,000 to educators and their schools, thanks to support from NCL’s valued partners.

This year’s Grand Prize winners will be among the first to experience Norwegian Luna™, the sister ship to Norwegian Aqua™, featuring cutting-edge attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster—a hybrid roller coaster and waterslide—as well as new dining concepts including Sukhothai, a Thai specialty restaurant, and Planterie, a plant-based eatery in the Indulge Food Hall.

Starting in April 2026, Norwegian Luna will offer seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises from Miami, with stops in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands), and Great Stirrup Cay—NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, which will unveil a new pier, expanded pool area, kids’ splash zone, and more by late 2025.

“Travel opportunities bring excitement, relaxation, and rejuvenation into the lives of so many,” said Nancy Altimore, 2024 Norwegian’s Giving Joy winner and educator from Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. “The NCL family, through its Giving Joy Program, celebrates educators and provides them with an incredible opportunity to travel. It was such a joy to be a Norwegian’s Giving Joy winner and experience a pampered celebration for doing something I love – teaching! It was truly an honor to participate in this caring opportunity and experience a vacation with NCL.”

To nominate an educator by May 31, 2025, or to view full contest details, visit www.nclgivingjoy.com. In addition to the Giving Joy program, NCL supports educators year-round with its Teacher Cruise Discount. Verified PreK–12 teachers, school staff, and college professors in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for a 5% cruise fare discount and a $50 onboard credit. Details are available at www.ncl.com/teachers.