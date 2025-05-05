FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

Coral Conservation Grows

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Always at the forefront of ecological education, the nonprofit MSC Foundation continues to expand its research into coral reef restoration.

At a three-day workshop, MSC officials disclosed its future plans in its 2030 Roadmap for Coral Conservation, culled from discussions with 20 noted conservationists.

The plans include the openings of new educational facilities and a campaign to raise awareness of the need to save coral reefs under the Super Coral Program. Thus far, among its other achievements, The Program has developed techniques to grow corals in open-water nurseries.

“I’m heartened by the Program’s progress,” said Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Smith.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Literary Dublin

Vancouver’s Peak Cruise Season Has Arrived, Bringing Large...

MSC Cruises Expands Family Entertainment Options for Summer...

Ship Review: Truth and American Glory

Seabourn Announces 145-Day 2027 World Cruise

Where to Go in Hawaii: Island Breakdown with...

Porthole Cruise and Travel Show Launches Season 2...

‘Date Night, All Day Long’ with Celebrity Xcel

Victory I Christened

Oceania Cruises Launches “Fleetwide Sale”

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.