Coral Conservation Grows

Always at the forefront of ecological education, the nonprofit MSC Foundation continues to expand its research into coral reef restoration.

At a three-day workshop, MSC officials disclosed its future plans in its 2030 Roadmap for Coral Conservation, culled from discussions with 20 noted conservationists.

The plans include the openings of new educational facilities and a campaign to raise awareness of the need to save coral reefs under the Super Coral Program. Thus far, among its other achievements, The Program has developed techniques to grow corals in open-water nurseries.

“I’m heartened by the Program’s progress,” said Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Smith.

By Alex Darlington

