Royal Caribbean Unveils First Look at Perfect Day Mexico

Royal Caribbean has unveiled its new Ultimate Destination lineup, headlined by Perfect Day Mexico, opening in fall 2027. The lineup also includes the brand’s first Royal Beach Clubs, offering new beach experiences in Mexico, The Bahamas, and the South Pacific. These destinations are designed to enhance Royal Caribbean’s newest ships with upgraded shoreside experiences.

“We’ve spent 50 years redefining vacations at sea, and now we’re expanding that innovation to shore,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “Perfect Day Mexico is our boldest destination yet, and we look forward to welcoming guests to a vacation experience only Royal Caribbean can deliver.”

Perfect Day Mexico – Opening Fall 2027

Located on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, this 200-acre destination will feature seven neighborhoods offering something for every traveler. It will be included on Western Caribbean itineraries departing from Galveston, New Orleans, and Florida.

Loco Waterpark- Home to more than 30 waterslides across five towers, including Jaguar’s Peak, the tallest waterslide tower in the Americas. It also features the world’s longest coaster slide, family raft slides, a sombrero-shaped slide, and kid-friendly zones.

Splash Cove- Features the world’s longest lazy river, a 100,000-square-foot pool, and the largest Splashaway Bay. Families can relax in nearby Splashaway Cabanas.

El Hideaway– Adults-only area with a swim-up bar, live DJ, private cabanas, and the Ultimate Party Cabana for up to 20 guests.

Costa Beach Club- Premium beach area with a heated infinity pool, upscale dining, and private cabanas with personalized service.

Chill Beach North & South- Nearly two miles of coastline with complimentary loungers, umbrellas, and towels.

Fiesta Plaza- The arrival area features live entertainment and the Tipsy Sombrero bar—home to the world’s largest sombrero.

Dining & Culture- Includes 12 regionally inspired dining venues (mostly complimentary), 24 bars (including six swim-up bars), live mariachi music, local art, and artisan shops.

“We’re creating innovative experiences that build lasting memories and support the communities we visit,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

Construction is being carried out in partnership with local officials and communities. A new welcome center will offer access to Mahahual’s attractions and transportation. The project aligns with Royal Caribbean Group’s SEA the Future sustainability and innovation goals.

“We’re focused on delivering unforgettable experiences designed around our guests,” said Kara Wallace, Chief Marketing Officer. “Perfect Day Mexico is just the beginning.”

New Royal Beach Clubs and Destinations

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island (Bahamas, opening Dec. 2025)

An all-inclusive beach club with dining, live music, and The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar. Guests can join the waitlist for booking alerts.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel (Mexico, opening 2026)

Includes beach access, swim-up pools, snorkeling, kayaking, tequila tastings, and cooking classes.

Lelepa (Vanuatu, opening early 2027)

Royal Caribbean’s first exclusive destination in the Southern Hemisphere will offer beaches, nature trails, water activities, and local dining.

Labadee (Haiti)

Continues to provide exclusive beach access and excursions.

Expanded Access Starting 2025

Beginning August 2025, Star of the Seas will sail to Perfect Day at CocoCay. By 2027, 90% of Royal Caribbean’s Caribbean guests will visit either CocoCay or Perfect Day Mexico. Gulf Coast port shipments will also include Royal Beach Club Cozumel and Perfect Day Mexico.

Learn more at www.royalcaribbean.com