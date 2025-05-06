Royal Caribbean Unveils New Dining and Entertainment on Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has revealed new entertainment and dining offerings coming to Star of the Seas, debuting August 2025 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida! Highlights include Back to the Future: The Musical, the Lincoln Park Supper Club, and three new dining concepts at the AquaDome Market, all designed to deliver standout experiences for guests of all ages.

“At Royal Caribbean, we know that dining and entertainment are at the heart of our guests’ vacation experiences and memories. With the Icon Class lineup redefining what it means to vacation, Star pushes the boundaries of flavors and entertainment with a mix of brand-new and fan-favorite offerings, so every kind of vacationer can make memories of a lifetime together and in their own ways,” said Kara Wallace, chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean.

What’s to Come

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, launching in August 2025 from Port Canaveral, Florida, will feature five signature shows across stage, air, water, and ice. Guests can enjoy productions like Back to the Future: The Musical, live music from the largest orchestra at sea, and high-diving performances at the AquaTheater. Dining options include over 40 venues, such as the 1930s Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club and three new concepts at the AquaDome Market, catering to a variety of tastes.

Star offers a variety of experiences across its eight neighborhoods, day and night.

Family Activities

Royal Theater: See “Create,” a new Royal Caribbean production following a robot’s journey through song, dance, and art.

AquaTheater: Watch “Pirates & Mermaids,” a comedic show combining dance, swimming, and diving with a heartwarming message.

AquaDome Market: Enjoy unique flavors at this food hall with five stands, including new options for smoked meats, Southeast Asian dishes, and South American favorites.

Dining: Families can eat at Surfside Eatery, Basecamp, or Windjammer, which offers the fleet’s largest buffet with over 12 cuisines daily.

Nighttime Entertainment

Royal Theater: Catch “Back to the Future: The Musical,” direct from Broadway, featuring classic rock, choreography, special effects, and a live orchestra.

AquaTheater: See “Torque,” an action-packed show with athletic artists, synchronized swimmers, dancers, and slackliners.

Absolute Zero: Watch “SOL,” a new ice show following the sun’s path with stunts and visuals, featuring the largest ice-skating cast yet.

Lincoln Park Supper Club: Experience an elevated, multi-course dining journey in Central Park inspired by 1930s Chicago, with live jazz, cocktails, and curated dishes.

Pre-Show Dining: Enjoy dinner at Chops Grille, Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, or the private Celebration Table.

Late Night

Adults-Only: The Attic offers comedy shows, plus late-night karaoke and Casino Royale.

Bars & Nightlife: Star has over 20 bars and nightlife spots, including Dueling Pianos, Rye & Bean, Lou’s, and Bubbles.

Star will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, including stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Starting December 2025, Star will also visit Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas.

To book, visit RoyalCaribbean.com.