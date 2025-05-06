Trafalgar Launches River Cruises in Europe

Trafalgar, known for its guided land tours, is launching river cruises in Europe starting in Spring 2026. The company will offer two itineraries—one on the Danube and one on the Rhine—delivering the same ease of travel and cultural immersion that Trafalgar guests expect. Sales open today to travel advisors before the public launch, allowing early access to preferred sailings.

“We’ve always been about making it easy for travelers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience – valued by our travel advisor partners, to Europe’s iconic rivers,” said Melissa DaSilva, Deputy CEO, TTC Tour Brands. “Our strategy is simple: unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and ‘MAKE TRAVEL MATTER®’ Experiences, giving travelers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible. And oh yes, giving advisors the chance to sell it first.”

Itineraries

Best of the Danube: 8-Day Cruise on Trafalgar Reverie

Cruise from Budapest to Passau aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Reverie, featuring lounges, massage room, fitness center, and seven cabin types.

Highlights include stops in Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna.

Experiences include dining at Austria’s Weingut Nikolaihof and a Cold War-themed MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® Experience in Bratislava.

Optional extensions in Prague and Budapest. Starting at $2,799 per person (double occupancy).

Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam: 10-Day Cruise on Trafalgar Verity

Sail from Basel to Amsterdam aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Verity, styled with a 1930s flair and boutique elegance.

Visit Cologne Cathedral, the Middle Rhine Gorge, and Strasbourg.

Guests will lunch with the Bohrer family on their farm and visit Weinessiggut Doktorenhof for a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® Experience.

Optional Lucerne extension. Starting at $3,399 per person (double occupancy).

“Advisors who have supported Trafalgar for years can be confident in the river cruise experience we’re creating. We can’t wait to share that same feeling of ease and comfort, local connection and joy of discovery we’re going to bring to Europe’s rivers aboard our two beautiful ships, the Trafalgar Reverie and Trafalgar Verity,” said DaSilva.

Booking is now open for departures beginning April 11, 2026.

For details, visit trafalgar.com/en-us/river-cruises and agents.ttc.com/en-us/trafalgar/river-cruises.