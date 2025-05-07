Brightline Launches On-the-Go Workspaces with Industrious

Industrious, a flexible workspace provider, and Brightline, Florida’s high-speed intercity rail service, have partnered to offer professional workspaces at Brightline stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando.

Industrious will operate dedicated workspaces at these stations, providing travelers with flexible and productive environments. The partnership also includes a bookable train car designed for business meetings and private events. Station workspaces, ranging from 210 to 652 square feet, support individual work, team collaboration, and client meetings. The train car can host up to 66 guests, depending on the setup.

“Picture stepping off the train in Miami for a Friday dinner with friends, but before you wrap the week up you have one more meeting with a high-profile client. With our collaboration, you can head straight into a private, elegant workspace—no rush, no extra commute. This partnership is about making travel feel effortless and productive, so you can blend work and leisure without skipping a beat,” said Gentry Long, Chief Commercial Officer of Industrious. “We’re giving people the freedom to explore, enjoy life, and still stay on top of their work—because travel should expand your possibilities, not limit them.”

The new offerings aim to meet the growing demand for hybrid work and greater flexibility while traveling. Business travelers, commuters, and locals can reserve station workspaces or the train car via IndustriousOffice.com, turning travel time into productive time.

“Partnering with Industrious reflects our shared commitment to innovation and serving the modern business and leisure traveler,” said Barbara Drahl, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Commercial Strategy at Brightline. “From Miami to Orlando, we’re excited to continue our missions to redefine commuter rail, turning Brightline’s stations and bookable train cars into business-friendly hubs that align with our guests’ evolving work and travel preferences.”

The partnership brings together two forward-thinking brands committed to transforming how people work and travel in Florida, offering a new level of convenience and connectivity between major cities.

For more details, visit IndustriousOffice.com.

