Brightline Launches Brightline Passes

Brightline, connecting South Florida and Orlando, is launching Brightline Passes—multi-ride options that offer frequent riders more flexibility and value.

Brightline Passes are pre-paid and fixed-rate, available in 10, 20, and 40-ride options for various travel distances. They’re designed for regular commuters and travelers heading to events across Central and South Florida. Prices start at $239, and all passes earn points toward Brightline Rewards, Brightline’s new loyalty program.

“Whether it’s for weekday commutes or weekend escapes, the new Brightline Passes offer a reliable, modern ride with a fixed-rate fare to get frequent travelers where they need to go,” said Barbara Drahl, senior vice president, marketing and commercial strategy, Brightline. “Our repeat guests choose Brightline as their preferred way to travel, and now there is an easier way to ride more and spend less.”

Brightline Pass options include:

RULES FOR THE PASS

Only the purchaser can use a Brightline Pass, and it cannot be transferred to others. Passes for South Florida are valid for 30 days from the purchase date, while passes that include Orlando remain valid for up to 60 days—or until all rides are used, whichever comes first. Riders can reserve seats up to seven days in advance for South Florida trips and up to 60 days ahead for travel involving Orlando. Passes can be bought and managed through Brightline’s website or mobile app. Guests who enable auto-renew at checkout will receive a 5% discount for added convenience and savings.

Each Brightline Pass also earns points through Brightline Rewards. Members who sign up for the program by May 30, 2025, are automatically entered into the One Million Point Giveaway & Sweepstakes. Hundreds of winners will receive points in amounts ranging from 500 to 100,000.

To explore Brightline Pass options, visit: gobrightline.com/train-tickets/passes. For more on Brightline Rewards and how to join, go to: gobrightline.com/rewards.