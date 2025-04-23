Free Brightline Shuttles to Hard Rock Stadium for F1 Weekend

Brightline is partnering with Hard Rock Stadium to provide fan-friendly transportation to the 2025 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, taking place May 2-4.

The Brightline Aventura Station will be the designated pick-up and drop-off location for race attendees.

Fans from Central and South Florida can easily travel to the event without the hassle of driving, enjoying a weekend filled with high-speed racing, local cuisine, and exceptional hospitality.

Guests can take the Brightline train from Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami to Aventura Station.

From there, a complimentary Hard Rock Stadium Connect shuttle will provide transportation to and from the event at Hard Rock Stadium. Keep an eye out for train schedules highlighted with Hard Rock Connect icons for shuttle details.

Trains will run hourly to and from Aventura Station all weekend long.

Shuttles will depart Aventura 10 minutes after each train arrives and will return from the stadium one hour prior to train departure times.

The designated drop-off and pick-up area is located at Lot 16 near the Gate 3 Pedestrian Bridge.

RACE WEEK HARD ROCK STADIUM CONNECT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, MAY 2

Arrivals: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Departures: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SATURDAY, MAY 3

Arrivals: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Departures: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

SUNDAY, MAY 4

Arrivals: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Departures: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Shuttle Drop-Off and Pick-Up

Shuttles leave 10 minutes after each train arrival

Shuttles pick up from the stadium one hour before departure

Location: Lot 16 at Hard Rock Stadium

“Last year, nearly 15,000 fans traveled from our Aventura station to the race at Hard Rock Stadium because it’s easier and more convenient,” shared Barbara Drahl, SVP of Marketing & Commercial Strategy at Brightline. “Only Brightline can offer racegoers this unparalleled experience with simple train-to-track shuttles, amenities and fun activations to get your experience started the moment you set foot in the train station.”

RACE WEEKEND ACTIVATIONS AT AVENTURA STATION

During race weekend, guests at the Brightline Aventura Station can enjoy special tastings, food pairings, and race-themed swag. Travelers from MiamiCentral, Fort Lauderdale, or West Palm Beach will have access to a signature race day cocktail at the Mary Mary bar. Premium ticket holders can indulge in complimentary food and drinks, including select cocktails both in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

The free Hard Rock Stadium Connect shuttle is available for guests with train tickets, parking passes, or those using preferred rideshare options. For further details and to book tickets, please visit The Big Race | Brightline City Guide.

BRIGHTLINE REWARDS

Brightline has introduced its first-ever loyalty program, Brightline Rewards, designed to enhance the guest experience by rewarding customers for their trips and expenditures. Guests booking rides by June 3, 2025, can take advantage of a limited-time triple-point bonus, earning 15 points for every dollar spent instead of the usual five. For more information, visit Brightline Rewards | Loyalty Program.

