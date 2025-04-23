Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils New World Cruise and Five Grand Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is unveiling its World Cruise and Grand Voyages collection together for the first time!

MORE ABOUT THE WORLD CRUISE

The 2028 World Cruise, “Legends of the Pacific,” departs on January 5, 2028, for a 133-night journey aboard Seven Seas Splendor from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

The itinerary includes stops in Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Alaska, with prices ranging from $88,499 to $837,899 per guest.

The cruise offers exclusive amenities and up to 409 shore excursions.

This marks the second year that Seven Seas Splendor will host the World Cruise, which accommodates up to 746 guests.

Guests can choose from five extended itineraries in the 2027-2028 Grand Voyages collection, ranging from 61 to 92 nights.

Seven Seas Mariner will feature the Grand Arctic Expedition, Grand Mediterranean Odyssey, and Grand Southern Seas Sojourn.

Seven Seas Voyager will explore Latin America, and Seven Seas Explorer will embark on the Grand Asia Escape.

Guests also have the option to combine the Grand Arctic Expedition and the Grand Mediterranean Odyssey for a comprehensive 174-night Grand European Discovery.

Reservations for the 2028 World Cruise and 2027-2028 Grand Voyages will open on May 7, 2025, with pre-registration available from April 23, 2025.

“It’s evident that luxury travelers are placing more value on their time than ever before, seeking exhilarating, bucket-list destinations on long voyages that explore contrasting cultures, histories, and cuisines,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The release of our 2028 World Cruise and 2027-2028 Grand Voyages reaffirms our commitment to being Unrivaled at Sea, with bespoke amenities enhancing our already industry-leading inclusions. Guests will enjoy ultra-luxury travel accompanied by Heartfelt Hospitality and high standards of service throughout our lavishly designed restaurants, lounges, and suites.”

2028 World Cruise – “Legends of the Pacific”

The all-inclusive 2028 World Cruise will span 133 nights, departing January 5, 2028, from Los Angeles. Travelers will visit 74 ports in 18 countries and enjoy up to 409 shore excursions, including stops at 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The itinerary features six overnight stays in cities such as Sydney and Shanghai, as well as three new ports: Alofi, Niue; Vava’U, Tonga; and Port Denarau, Fiji.

Guests will kick off their journey with a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay and gala celebration in Los Angeles, plus three exclusive shore-side events during the cruise.

Amenities include unlimited valet laundry, phone service, a commemorative gift, door-to-door luggage service, a $100 shipboard credit for visa costs, and complimentary onboard medical consultations. Additional all-inclusive offerings encompass fine dining, premium beverages, unlimited Wi-Fi, and gratuities. Those opting for the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare will also receive roundtrip flights, airport transfers, and private chauffeur service.

Fares for the 133-night World Cruise start at $88,499 per guest for a Veranda Suite and can reach up to $837,899 for the Regent Suite. Guests can extend their journey with a 140-night sailing from Los Angeles to Vancouver, starting at $93,999.

RELATED: Regent Seven Seas Reveals Renovation Plans for Mariner and Voyager

2027-2028 Grand Voyages

Regent has announced five itineraries for the 2027-2028 Grand Voyages aboard three luxury ships. Each sailing includes a pre-cruise hotel stay, welcome reception, mid-cruise event, and various exclusive amenities.

The Grand Arctic Expedition departs New York on April 29, 2027, for a 92-night cruise to London, featuring an overnight stay in Bordeaux and stops in ports across Europe and the Arctic.

The Grand Mediterranean Odyssey sails from Southampton to Athens on July 30, 2027, for 82 nights, with destinations throughout northern Africa, the Aegean, and the Mediterranean, including overnight stays in Bordeaux, Istanbul, and Alexandria.

The Grand Asia Escape offers a 61-night journey departing from Hong Kong on January 5, 2028, and includes overnight stops in Shanghai.

The Grand South America Mosaic, departing January 13, 2028, is a 65-night roundtrip from Miami, featuring a transit of the Panama Canal and visits to several South American countries.

The Grand Southern Seas Sojourn, commencing February 19, 2028, is a 69-night voyage from Sydney to Cape Town, with highlights including overnight stays in Bali, Singapore, and Cape Town.

For more information, visit RSSC.com