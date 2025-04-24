Cruise NewsFeatured

Oceania Cruises Launches “Fleetwide Sale”

by Julie Bouchner
Oceania Cruises is offering a “Fleetwide Sale” with up to 30% off on over 200 sailings through March 31, 2026.

Oceania Cruises operates eight luxury ships that travel to destinations in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and the South Pacific, including Iceland, the British Isles, Greece, Turkey, Southeast Asia, and French Polynesia.

Bookings made by June 30, 2025, will receive additional benefits, including a free beverage package, shipboard credit of up to $800 for spa treatments, culinary classes, or shore excursions, and reduced deposits of 50% (excluding Brazil).

These offers enhance Oceania Cruises’ value promise, Your World Included™, which features complimentary shipboard gratuities, specialty dining, and Starlink-powered WiFi.

Fleetwide Sale Highlights:

  • Vikings & Bon Vivants: 16 days from Reykjavik to Montreal aboard Oceania Marina, departing July 11, 2025. This itinerary includes stunning landscapes from Iceland to Greenland and an overnight in Montreal.
  • Northern Vistas: 12 days from Reykjavik to London aboard Oceania Marina, departing August 12, 2025. Discover the unique islands of Northern Europe, including Iceland and the British Isles.
  • Greco‐Roman Holiday: 12 days from Athens to Rome aboard Oceania Allura, departing August 15, 2025. Explore Greece and Turkey’s rich cultures, then enjoy Italy after a stop in Tunisia.
  • Ode to Canada: 14 days roundtrip from New York aboard Oceania Allura, departing October 4, 2025. Experience the autumn scenery and rich history of Atlantic Canada.
  • Pacific Pathways: 12 days from Los Angeles to Colón aboard Oceania Regatta, departing November 2, 2025. Discover Mesoamerica, including Cabo San Lucas and Costa Rica, and transit the Panama Canal.
  • Indian Ocean Opus: 24 days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Oceania Sirena, departing December 2, 2025. Begin in South Africa and explore remote islands in the Indian Ocean and cities in Indochina.
  • South Pacific Archipelagos: 19 days from Sydney to Papeete aboard Oceania Riviera, departing December 10, 2025. Explore the islands of Melanesia and Polynesia, including Mystery Island and Fiji.
  • Azure Atolls to Auckland: 18 days from Papeete to Auckland aboard Oceania Riviera, departing January 6, 2026. Sail through lush Pacific islands and end in Auckland.
  • Lands of Buddha: 15 days from Hong Kong to Bangkok aboard Oceania Sirena, departing February 6, 2026. Immerse yourself in Vietnam with overnight stays in Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City, along with stays in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

