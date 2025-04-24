Oceania Cruises Launches “Fleetwide Sale”

Oceania Cruises is offering a “Fleetwide Sale” with up to 30% off on over 200 sailings through March 31, 2026.

Oceania Cruises operates eight luxury ships that travel to destinations in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and the South Pacific, including Iceland, the British Isles, Greece, Turkey, Southeast Asia, and French Polynesia.

Bookings made by June 30, 2025, will receive additional benefits, including a free beverage package, shipboard credit of up to $800 for spa treatments, culinary classes, or shore excursions, and reduced deposits of 50% (excluding Brazil).

These offers enhance Oceania Cruises’ value promise, Your World Included™, which features complimentary shipboard gratuities, specialty dining, and Starlink-powered WiFi.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Announces Five 2026 Solar Eclipse Sailings

Fleetwide Sale Highlights: