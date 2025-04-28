Victory I Christened

Victory Cruise Lines celebrated the christening of the Victory I in Toronto on April 27, 2025, marking the cruise line’s return after acquiring the 190-guest Victory I and its sister ship, Victory II, less than a year ago. Both ships are designed for Great Lakes cruising.

In 2025, Victory Cruise Lines will offer 33 departures that cover all five Great Lakes in a single voyage. It is also the only cruise line allowed to dock at Chicago’s Navy Pier, where Victory II will be christened on May 12, 2025. Both ships will operate 10-15-night voyages from Chicago, Toronto, Milwaukee, and Montreal through October.

“As we celebrate the return of Victory Cruise Lines to the Great Lakes, I must reflect on the amazing feat by an incredible team that has brought this vision to life once again,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO, Victory Cruise Lines. “Thank you to everyone here, as well as those not in the room today, that have believed in us and this dream to share our passion for cruising here on the Great Lakes.”

Victory I Christening Ceremony Recap

The christening ceremony for Victory I took place in the Compass Lounge, beginning with the national anthems of the United States and Canada.

Remarks were made by Destination Toronto’s Kelly Jackson, National Museum of the Great Lakes’ Kate Fineske, Victory Cruise Lines’ David William Kelly, and John Waggoner.

The ceremony concluded with Godmother Emily Coleman, daughter of John and Claudette Waggoner, breaking a bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whisky on the ship’s bow.

“Victory Cruise Lines will bring thousands of visitors to Toronto, with many taking time to explore the city’s diverse neighborhoods, culture, and cuisine,” shared Kelly Jackson on behalf of Destination Toronto. “Cruise visitation supports local jobs and businesses across the city and Victory’s resumption of service underscores Toronto’s growing role as a key port in the Great Lakes cruise market ”

Inaugural Sailing and Onboard Experience

The inaugural sailing of Victory I features a 10-night itinerary between Toronto and Chicago, including a pre-cruise hotel stay and stops at Port Colborne, Cleveland, Detroit, Sault Ste. Marie, Mackinac Island, and Escanaba, Michigan. Guests can participate in excursions ranging from one to three hours at each port, featuring highlights such as The Henry Ford Experience in Detroit and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Onboard, guests can enjoy three dining options, including the new Tuscan Stone Grill, where food is cooked at the table on hot stones, offering views of the Great Lakes. The LakeLorian, in partnership with the National Museum of the Great Lakes, provides lectures and discussions throughout the voyage.

Each cruise includes a 1-night pre-cruise hotel stay with transfers, water-view accommodations, one included shore excursion in every port, gourmet meals, unlimited beverages, open bars, Wi-Fi, daily entertainment, and hiking sticks.

Fares are all-inclusive and start from $4,999 per guest, based on double occupancy. For more information, visit www.VictoryCruiseLines.com.