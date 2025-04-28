‘Date Night, All Day Long’ with Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises offers the ultimate couples’ getaway with Celebrity Xcel, featuring enhanced date nights with options like brunch at the al fresco restaurant, Bora, and diverse entertainment, including new theater productions, club shows, and dance parties. Couples can enjoy date night all day long aboard Celebrity Xcel.

“Reconnecting with loved ones over new experiences is important to Celebrity guests. Celebrity Xcel will be their happy place with new dining options and all-new entertainment and activities creating endless opportunities to ‘Date Night, All Day Long’,” said Michael Scheiner, chief marketing and product officer of Celebrity Cruises. “These elevated new experiences will invite guests to discover something new while creating shared memories.”

Dining on Celebrity Xcel

On Celebrity Xcel, couples can choose from 32 globally inspired dining options.

A standout is Bora, a new al fresco restaurant offering panoramic ocean views and a seafood-focused Mediterranean menu that transitions from a lively brunch spot to an intimate dinner setting.

During the day, Bora features an upbeat brunch with Mediterranean classics like shakshuka and croissant eggs Benedict. Guests can enjoy customizable Bloody Marys and refreshing cocktails while live musicians play to enhance the atmosphere.

At night, Bora transforms into a romantic dining experience with chef-led tableside preparations and shareable seafood dishes, all set under a starry sky with a backdrop of Greek and Italian music.

Endless Entertainment Options

Celebrity Xcel also offers a diverse range of entertainment options. Guests will enjoy an all-new lineup, including three innovative theater shows featuring Celebrity’s largest theater cast. Performances are enhanced by cutting-edge technology like kinetic lighting, lasers, and a massive LED screen for an unforgettable experience.

“Designed to create memorable moments of connection from morning to night, Celebrity Xcel will sail with our most expansive entertainment offering to date with over 75 resident performers – the most of any Celebrity ship,” shared Lisa Lehr, vice president of entertainment of Celebrity Cruises. “The offering is brand-new at every turn, from unforgettable new Theatre shows, new interactive shows in The Club and a variety of immersive parties and live music options; the choice is endless for guests to find their perfect match each and every night.”

After dinner, couples have plenty of options to continue their night. They can sing along at Celebrity’s Piano Bar or enjoy interactive shows in The Club. Dance-themed parties feature everything from destination festivals to ’80s glitz, along with a romantic candlelit concert and the lively Shine the Night party under the stars.

Couples can also join the Xcel Dream Makers community, where they can test and vote on new experiences, influencing onboard culinary, design, and entertainment choices. To join, visit www.dreammakers.celebritycruises.com.

Celebrity Xcel will set sail from Fort Lauderdale in November 2025, offering seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, she will begin her European season with seven- to 11-night journeys from Barcelona and Athens, including new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

To book, visit www.celebrity.com.