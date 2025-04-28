With unforgettable journeys around the world, Porthole Cruise and Travel Show Launches Season 2 on Amazon Prime.

Miami, FL – April 28, 2025 — Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine is proud to announce the premiere of Season 2 of the Porthole Cruise and Travel Show, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Hosted by cruise industry legend Bill Panoff, the series invites viewers to experience some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations and luxury cruise experiences — all from the comfort of home.



Building on the success of its first season, the new episodes highlight a wide range of exciting voyages and ports of call. Season 2 features exclusive onboard access to world-renowned brands such as Regent Seven Seas Cruises, AmaWaterways, and Oceania Cruises. Viewers will also be transported to iconic destinations including Montreal, Québec City, and beyond, offering a captivating blend of luxury, culture, and adventure.



“We’re thrilled to bring audiences even closer to the unforgettable experiences that cruising and world travel have to offer,” said Bill Panoff, Host and Executive Producer. “Season 2 continues our mission to showcase not just the ships and destinations, but the spirit of exploration that makes travel so rewarding. There’s something for every traveler — whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or dreaming of your first voyage.”



Each episode provides an insider’s perspective, offering guided tours, cultural highlights, culinary delights, and behind-the-scenes insights that celebrate the best in global travel. With its stunning visuals and engaging storytelling, Porthole Cruise and Travel promises to inspire wanderlust and showcase why cruising remains one of the most beloved ways to see the world.



Tune in now on Amazon Prime and embark on an unforgettable journey across oceans, rivers, and some of the world’s most captivating cities.



For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact [email protected]. Don’t miss your chance to explore the world with Bill Panoff and the Porthole Cruise and Travel Show.