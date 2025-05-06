Melanie C and Kathy Sledge to Headline Virgin Voyages’ 2025 Celebration Cruises

Virgin Voyages is launching its 2026 Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage aboard Brilliant Lady, departing Miami on March 12, 2026, with fresh entertainment and programming that evolves its popular Celebration Voyages.

The cruise line also announced new headliners for its final 2025 Celebration Voyages: Melanie C and Kathy Sledge.

ABOUT THE SAILINGS

Melanie C headlines the July 22, 2025, Scarlet Lady sailing from Lisbon to Portsmouth, with stops in Porto and La Coruña.

The award-winning solo artist and former Spice Girl will deliver an energetic DJ set and live performance at sea.

Kathy Sledge, the legendary voice behind “We Are Family,” will lead the May 18, 2025, Resilient Lady sailing from Athens on an 11-night Mediterranean itinerary including Istanbul, Ephesus, and several Greek islands.

Both artists are part of the Virgin Music Group, reinforcing the brand’s musical roots.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kathy Sledge and Melanie C home to Virgin for these Celebration Voyages,” said Jamie Douglas, Director of Immersive Experiences. “These influential artists – who are both part of the Virgin music family – create remarkable communities through their music, a perfect alignment with the spirit and connection that defines the Virgin Voyages experience. These incredible sailings not only reinforce Virgin’s standing as an iconic company rooted in music, but also serve as a love letter to our epic community of loyal Sailors worth celebrating every day.”

For additional information or to book a voyage, visit www.virginvoyages.com