Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts Summer Itineraries to Alaska and Europe

Norwegian Cruise Line has released new images of Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Bliss following recent dry docks, showcasing ship enhancements ahead of the 2025 summer season.

This summer, NCL is offering cruises to Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, and Bermuda on newly upgraded and new ships.

“In preparation for the summer season, we’ve invested in updated ships to give guests more to enjoy and greater value across top destinations,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Cruising offers a hassle-free way to see multiple places in one trip—whether it’s Alaska, Europe, or the Caribbean, there’s an NCL vacation for every traveler.”

Three Upgraded Ships Sail to Alaska

Through October 2025, NCL will operate five ships in Alaska—its youngest fleet in the region—departing from Seattle and Vancouver. Three of these, Norwegian Bliss, Encore, and Joy, were purpose-built for Alaska cruising and feature panoramic lounges and The Waterfront, an outdoor promenade with dining and lounges.

Bliss now features Horizon Park, an outdoor space with games and loungers. Encore and Joy include new amenities from recent dry docks, such as the Spice H2O adults-only area and an expanded Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa.

NCL also offers the most sailings from Seattle this summer, with round-trip seven-day cruises on Bliss and Encore, and nine- and ten-day options on Joy. Stops include Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, Victoria (B.C.), and Icy Strait Point. Guests can extend their trip with Cruisetours that include Denali National Park and Fairbanks.

Explore Europe on New and Refreshed Ships

This summer, NCL offers over 150 European itineraries across eight ships, including the newly upgraded Breakaway and Epic, and two of its newest vessels, Prima and Viva. These port-intensive cruises feature minimal sea days and extended time in port.

Breakaway, sailing the Mediterranean, debuts the Silver Screen Bistro and Horizon Park. Epic, fresh from dry dock in May 2025, now includes a larger Kids’ Aqua Park and an expanded Vibe Beach Club. Both sail 9- to 12-day itineraries from Rome, Barcelona, and Trieste, visiting cities such as Florence, Messina, and Greek isles like Santorini and Mykonos.

Prima and Viva offer cruises through Northern Europe and the Baltics, with stops in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Stockholm, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Bruges.

New Ship Norwegian Aqua Sails Caribbean and Bermuda

NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, is offering round-trip Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral this summer. From August to October 2025, the ship will also sail five- and seven-day Bermuda cruises from New York. Starting in October, Aqua will begin a series of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises from Miami through April 2026, visiting Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, and Great Stirrup Cay—NCL’s private island, which will debut new amenities in late 2025, including a pier, heated pool, and swim-up bar.

Additional Bermuda cruises are available on Norwegian Getaway from New York and Jewel from Boston, both offering seven-day round trips with overnight stays in Royal Naval Dockyard.

More At Sea™ Offers More Value

NCL’s More At Sea™ program includes unlimited premium open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi minutes, and $50 shore excursion credits at every port. The offer also includes free airfare for the second guest and free sailings for kids on select cruises—saving travelers over 75%.