Formula 1 and MSC Cruises Extend Partnership to 2030

Formula 1 and the Cruise Division of MSC Group have announced a multi-year extension of their global partnership, now running through the 2030 season!

The renewal, coming ahead of schedule, builds on a collaboration that began in 2022. The partnership includes title sponsorship of select races, trackside branding, and hospitality activations. Explora Journeys will continue to feature in signage at certain Grands Prix.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: “Over the last three years, our partnership with Formula 1 has gone from strength to strength. This season sees MSC Cruises as title sponsor of three Grand Prix races, and Explora Journeys is hosting fans on board EXPLORA II in Monaco offering arguably one of the best positions for any race fan this weekend. Our partnership is founded on a shared dedication to excellence, innovation, and teamwork, building the future of our industries to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. Today we are proud to announce that we are extending our agreement as Global Partner of Formula 1 until the end of the 2030 season meaning that fans can experience more from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys on track and beyond for many more seasons to come.”

This weekend at the TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025, Explora Journeys will host guests aboard its new ship, EXPLORA II, which will serve as a floating hotel in Monaco’s Port Hercule. Guests will have a prime view of the race and access to exclusive onboard events.

Formula 1 and MSC will also collaborate on more fan experiences at events throughout the partnership.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “The early extension our partnership is a symbol of the strength of the relationship between our two organisations who share a passion for innovation, entertainment, travel and incredible experiences. This weekend in Monaco, we will take our partnership to the next level with EXPLORA II in Port Hercule, placing Explora Journeys at the centre of one of the most iconic races on the calendar. I would like to extend a huge thank-you to Pierfrancesco Vago and the team at The MSC Cruise Division for their passion and commitment to our partnership that continues to grow and bring both our brands to a growing global audience. I look forward to working together for many years to come.