Explora II Hosts Vanity Fair Party During Grand Prix Weekend

by Julie Bouchner
To mark the start of the FORMULA 1 TAG HEUER GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025, Explora Journeys partnered with Vanity Fair to host an exclusive Vanity Fair Club event aboard EXPLORA II in Port Hercule.

Set against the backdrop of Monaco’s Grand Prix weekend, the event brought together cultural figures, business leaders, and creatives for an evening of connection and celebration. Notable guests included Prince Alexandre Grimaldi, Flavio Briatore, Pierfrancesco Vago, Luca de Meo, Princess Alexandra De Hanovre, and Kevin Lütolf.

The event was hosted by Simone Marchetti, European Editorial Director of Vanity Fair and Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair Italia, and Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. It marked the first time the Vanity Fair Club was held at sea.

“We were honoured to host the Vanity Fair Club aboard EXPLORA II during one of the world’s most iconic sports events,” said Anna Nash, Global President of Explora Journeys. “The evening beautifully reflected the spirit of our brand – where every detail is considered, and each moment becomes a journey of connection, emotion, and lasting memory.”

“Bringing the Vanity Fair Club to sea was a celebration of excellence in style, in hospitality, in human exchange and a beautiful intersection of our shared values with Explora Journeys,” said Simone Marchetti.

Throughout race weekend, EXPLORA II served as a refined retreat amid the high-energy atmosphere of Monaco, offering guests panoramic views, race access, and a schedule of curated experiences including brand activations, wellness programs, and appearances by Formula 1 icons.

