Explora Journeys Launches First Alaska Cruises in 2027

Explora Journeys will debut in Alaska in 2027 with 14 cruises aboard the LNG-powered Explora III, which enters service in 2026.
Announced at Seatrade Cruise Global in April, the program includes seven- to 12-night itineraries sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, BC, or between Vancouver and Seward.
Itinerary Highlights
- May 10, 2027: 11-night Vancouver roundtrip to Wrangell, Juneau, Endicott Arm (Dawes Glacier), Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert, and Victoria. Fares from €6,685 with current promo.
- July 16, 2027: 7-night cruise from Vancouver to Seward, visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Valdez, and Kodiak. Fares from €5,650.
- Aug. 24, 2027: 9-night Vancouver roundtrip to Wrangell, Icy Strait Point, Haines, Tracy Arm Fjord, Prince Rupert, and Victoria. Fares from €6,120.
Promotion
Bookings made by June 3 under the ‘Upgrade Your Ocean’ offer include:
- One-category suite upgrade
- Up to 25% off
- 15% deposit
Head to the Explora Journeys website for more information!