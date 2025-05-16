Explora Journeys Launches First Alaska Cruises in 2027

Explora Journeys will debut in Alaska in 2027 with 14 cruises aboard the LNG-powered Explora III, which enters service in 2026.

Announced at Seatrade Cruise Global in April, the program includes seven- to 12-night itineraries sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, BC, or between Vancouver and Seward.

Itinerary Highlights

May 10, 2027 : 11-night Vancouver roundtrip to Wrangell, Juneau, Endicott Arm (Dawes Glacier), Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert, and Victoria. Fares from €6,685 with current promo.

July 16, 2027 : 7-night cruise from Vancouver to Seward, visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Valdez, and Kodiak. Fares from €5,650 .

Aug. 24, 2027: 9-night Vancouver roundtrip to Wrangell, Icy Strait Point, Haines, Tracy Arm Fjord, Prince Rupert, and Victoria. Fares from €6,120.

Promotion

Bookings made by June 3 under the ‘Upgrade Your Ocean’ offer include:

One-category suite upgrade

Up to 25% off

15% deposit

