MSC World America to Launch Two Exclusive Original Shows

MSC Cruises will debut two new original entertainment productions aboard MSC World America beginning May 17. The new shows add to the ship’s standout entertainment lineup, which already includes Dirty Dancing in Concert—the first-ever at-sea adaptation.

The new productions, performed in the World Theatre, include:

Odyssey – Created by Anystage Creative, this acrobatic show draws inspiration from Homer’s Odyssey, blending dreamlike visuals with physical performance for a striking, high-concept spectacle.

Momentous – A large-scale illusion show featuring a resident guest artist and produced with Twins FX, known for work on Back to the Future: The Musical and other major productions. Expect cinematic special effects and high-impact illusions.

MSC World America began public cruises on April 12, 2025. It sails 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami, visiting ports such as Puerto Plata, San Juan, Cozumel, and Ocean Cay.

