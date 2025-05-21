MSC Cruises Simplifies Dining with Fixed Pricing and Flexible Packages

MSC Cruises has introduced fleetwide updates to its specialty dining, making it more flexible, transparent, and accessible. The changes include fixed-price menus, customizable dining packages, and savings for guests who book in advance.

Key updates include:

One Menu, One Price: Guests can choose one starter, one main, and one dessert from most of the menu for a single fixed price. Premium items, like Ozaki Wagyu beef, are available for a small extra charge.

Flexible Dining Packages: Guests can pre-purchase packages that include one to four specialty dining experiences. Packages are fully flexible and can be used to revisit favorite restaurants.*

Advance Purchase Savings: Guests can save up to 20% by purchasing their dining package before the cruise.

“With increasing demand from our guests for flexibility, transparency, and personalization, this upgrade further strengthens our culinary product, offering today’s cruisers what they expect and deserve,” said Georg Schmickler, Senior Vice President On-Board Revenues at MSC Cruises.

“Simplified single-price menus mean greater transparency for guests, and customizable packages add flexibility to create a seamless dining experience,” added Stéphane Franchini, Senior Director of Food and Beverage Product. “With these enhancements, MSC Cruises continues to redefine dining at sea, offering guests an unforgettable gastronomic journey with world-class cuisine and ultimate versatility.”

The new specialty dining packages are available to book now, with more enhancements to the booking and scheduling process coming soon.

*Specialty restaurants vary by ship. Butcher’s Cut is limited to one visit per multi-restaurant package.