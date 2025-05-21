Sea Cloud Cruises Offers 2026 Early Bird Savings on 40+ Sailings

Sea Cloud Cruises has released its 2026 brochure, offering Early Bird Savings of 25% on over 40 sailings aboard Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit when booked by June 30, 2025. The original Sea Cloud will remain in dry dock throughout the 2026 season.

Highlights of the 2026 program include overnights in St. Barts and Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, boutique Greek island itineraries, a return to Venice’s Grand Canal, and the line’s first Azores-exclusive sailings on Sea Cloud Spirit.

“North American travelers and travel advisors continue to discover Sea Cloud Cruises’ authentic tall-ship experiences, and 2026 promises to offer even more truly special voyages under sail—including our first sailings exclusively exploring the Azores,” said Mirell Reyes, President and CEO of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “Our new Early Bird Savings promotion provides enticing incentives to book a voyage soon, and we look forward to announcing new Cultivated Journey enrichment offerings for the 2026 season soon.”

On board all three ships, sails are still hoisted by hand—an hour-long process and a signature experience of each voyage. Every itinerary includes at least one full day under sail.

Sample 2026 Voyages on Sea Cloud Spirit:

St. Maarten Roundtrip (7 nights): St. Barts, St. Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla, plus a day under full sails (January 4–11, January 18–25)

Panama to Costa Rica (12 nights): Panama Canal transit, San Blas Islands, multiple Costa Rica ports, two days under full sails (February 17–March 1)

Valletta to Nice (10 nights): Sicily, Amalfi Coast, Capri, Corsica, St. Tropez (June 4–14)

Ponta Delgada Roundtrip (7 nights): Exclusive Azores sailing with ports including Faial, Graciosa, and São Jorge (July 26–August 2; August 2–9)

Sample 2026 Voyages on Sea Cloud II:

St. Maarten Roundtrip (10 nights): Iles des Saintes, Martinique, BVI, St. Barts overnight (March 16–26)

Malta Roundtrip (7 nights): Sicily and Aeolian Islands (May 22–29)

Athens Roundtrip (7 nights): Amorgos overnight, Milos, Nauplio, Poros (July 17–August 7; multiple departures)

“Simplified pricing with early booking incentives makes these sailings even more attractive for discerning travelers,” Reyes added.

Sea Cloud Cruises fares include an open bar, shore excursions in every port, all meals with curated wine and beer, gratuities, port charges, and a welcome bottle of champagne. Fares start at $4,100 per person (double occupancy).

For more information, contact your travel advisor, call 1-888-732-2568, or visit www.seacloud.com.