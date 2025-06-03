Celebrity Cruises Announces 2026 President’s Cruise on Xcel

Celebrity Cruises will host its 2026 President’s Cruise from September 13–21 aboard the new Celebrity Xcel! The eight-night itinerary departs from Athens and includes stops in Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Ephesus, Malta, and ends in Barcelona.

Open to Captain’s Club members, the sailing will feature exclusive shore excursions, events, and time with Celebrity Cruises President Laura Hodges Bethge and the executive team. Full details on onboard experiences will be announced closer to departure.

“Our annual President’s Cruise is my favorite sailing of the year as we dedicate a full itinerary to celebrating and spending time with our Captain’s Club members,” said Hodges Bethge. “The entire Celebrity team love hearing guests’ stories and experiences, and the feedback we receive while onboard is instrumental in shaping the future Celebrity Cruises’ guest experience.”

Celebrity Wraps First Norwegian Fjords President’s Cruise

Celebrity Cruises’ 2024 President’s Cruise sailed the Norwegian Fjords aboard Celebrity Apex from May 17–25, offering Captain’s Club members exclusive events both on land and at sea.

Pre-Cruise in London

The experience began with the first-ever President’s Cruise City Stay in London. Guests enjoyed private tours—including Kensington Palace—and a gala dinner at the Museum of Natural History, featuring entertainment by West End performer Cedric Neal.

Onboard Highlights

The cruise kicked off with an English garden-themed sail away party featuring a Beatles tribute band and UK rhythmic gymnasts. Onboard, guests enjoyed:

A fireside chat and book signing with Chef Daniel Boulud

An exclusive lunch for Zenith members with a Boulud-designed menu

A cooking competition judged by Boulud, President Laura Hodges Bethge, and Hotel Director Arjan Scheepers

Surprise entertainment by Shoshana Bean

A Chocolate Wonderland pop-up in the Grand Plaza

A preview of Bora, Celebrity Xcel’s upcoming brunch venue

Naturalist Celia Garland also gave a talk on Norway’s landscapes before the ship cruised past the Seven Sisters waterfall.

RELATED: Celebrity Cruises Revamps Solstice Series with $250M Upgrade

Shore Experiences

Guests joined Celebrity executives for curated excursions, including:

Beer blending in Bruges

Glacier hikes with wine tastings

Kayaking in Valldal

A private garden tour and meal in Flor og Fjære

Captain’s Club Perks Expand

The annual President’s Cruise is a signature event for Captain’s Club members. Through Royal Caribbean Group’s new Loyalty Status Match, members can now enjoy tier-matched benefits across Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, and Silversea.

For details or to book, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

