Oceania Cuts Steel for New Ship, Sonata

Oceania Cruises marked a key milestone with the steel cutting of Oceania Sonata™, the first ship in its new Sonata Class. The ceremony took place at the Fincantieri-Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

Set to debut in 2027, Oceania Sonata will be followed by her sister ship, Oceania Arietta™. Both vessels will be the most spacious and amenity-rich in the fleet, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to culinary excellence and destination-focused cruising.

“Oceania Sonata heralds the dawn of a new era in luxury cruising,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury officer of Oceania Cruises. “We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation alongside Fincantieri, our shipbuilding partner for close to 20 years. Together, we have crafted ships that stand as some of the most acclaimed examples of luxury, elegance, comfort, and Italian craftsmanship at sea.”

A New Addition to the Fleet

Oceania Sonata will be the ninth ship in the Oceania Cruises fleet when she launches in summer 2027.

The milestone also extends Oceania’s long-standing partnership with Fincantieri, the shipbuilder behind the Oceania Marina, Riviera, Vista, and the upcoming Allura, launching in July 2025.

