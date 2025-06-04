MSC Cruises Launches Year-Round Itineraries in Southern Caribbean

MSC Cruises will deploy MSC Opera year-round in the Southern Caribbean for the Winter 2026/27 and Summer 2027 seasons, marking the first time the line operates in the region during summer. The ship is now open for booking.

This expansion also marks the first time MSC will station two ships in the Southern Caribbean during the winter season, with MSC Seaview joining MSC Opera for the Winter 2026/27 season.

MSC Opera will homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic, starting November 16, 2026. In April 2027, Fort-de-France, Martinique will be added as a second embarkation port.

Itineraries include 7-night cruises, with an option to extend to 14-night ‘butterfly’ cruises. Ports of call include:

Dominican Republic (La Romana, Catalina Island, Samaná)

Martinique

Guadeloupe

British Virgin Islands (Virgin Gorda, Road Town)

Barbados

Antigua and Barbuda

Netherlands Antilles (Philipsburg, Willemstad, Kralendijk)

Aruba

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Grenada

Saint Lucia

Dominica

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Notable itinerary highlights:

Virgin Gorda: Home to the iconic Baths and scenic trails at Gorda Peak.

Catalina Island: Ideal for snorkeling and beach days.

Fort-de-France: Offers local markets, rum distilleries, and tropical rainforests.

MSC Seaview will continue its 7-night winter sailings from Fort-de-France, visiting destinations including St. Lucia, Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, and more.

