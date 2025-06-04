Cruise NewsFeatured

MSC Cruises Launches Year-Round Itineraries in Southern Caribbean

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises will deploy MSC Opera year-round in the Southern Caribbean for the Winter 2026/27 and Summer 2027 seasons, marking the first time the line operates in the region during summer. The ship is now open for booking.

This expansion also marks the first time MSC will station two ships in the Southern Caribbean during the winter season, with MSC Seaview joining MSC Opera for the Winter 2026/27 season.

MSC Opera will homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic, starting November 16, 2026. In April 2027, Fort-de-France, Martinique will be added as a second embarkation port.

Itineraries include 7-night cruises, with an option to extend to 14-night ‘butterfly’ cruises. Ports of call include:

  • Dominican Republic (La Romana, Catalina Island, Samaná)
  • Martinique
  • Guadeloupe
  • British Virgin Islands (Virgin Gorda, Road Town)
  • Barbados
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Netherlands Antilles (Philipsburg, Willemstad, Kralendijk)
  • Aruba
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Grenada
  • Saint Lucia
  • Dominica
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

RELATED: Formula 1 and MSC Cruises Extend Partnership to 2030

Notable itinerary highlights:

  • Virgin Gorda: Home to the iconic Baths and scenic trails at Gorda Peak.
  • Catalina Island: Ideal for snorkeling and beach days.
  • Fort-de-France: Offers local markets, rum distilleries, and tropical rainforests.

MSC Seaview will continue its 7-night winter sailings from Fort-de-France, visiting destinations including St. Lucia, Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, and more.

Will you be sailing to the Southern Caribbean with MSC Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Oceania Cuts Steel for New Ship, Sonata

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2026 President’s Cruise on Xcel

CroisiEurope Launches New Amazon Cruises on MV Brasilian...

Silversea Completes 136-Day World Cruise

Cunard Announces 195 New Voyages for 2027–2028

Royal Caribbean Unveils New Lineup of Local Artists

Hidden Gem of the Turks & Caicos: Grand...

Celebrity Cruises Revamps Solstice Series with $250M Upgrade

MSC Yacht Club Expands to MSC Magnifica

New Suite Categories on Seven Seas Prestige

Porthole Cruise and Travel is your one-stop shop for all things cruise-related. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, a seasoned traveler, or an industry professional, our mission is to inspire and inform by bringing you the best in cruising and travel.

More About Us

Sign up for our newsletter

Facebook Linkedin Instagram Youtube X-twitter

©2025 Porthole Cruise and Travel – All Rights Reserved.

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.