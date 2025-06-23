Elite chefs cook up christening for Oceania

Oceania Cruises, the luxury cruise line renowned for its culinary appeal, has chosen a group of Food & Wine Best New Chefs to serve as godparents of its newest ship, Oceania Allura, set to debut in July 2025.

Rather than a single godmother, the line will have a team of top culinary talents christening the vessel during a ceremony in Miami on November 13. The announcement was made June 21 at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen — a showcase for chefs shaping the future of gastronomy.

“The soul of Oceania Cruises has always been deeply rooted in extraordinary cuisine,” said Jason Montague, the line’s chief luxury officer. “By naming Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni as the godparents of Oceania Allura, we’re paying homage to the future of food and the creative forces driving it forward.”

Since 1988, the Food & Wine Best New Chefs program has honored more than 400 rising culinary stars who are redefining how people cook, eat, and connect through food.

“Food & Wine Best New Chefs have helped shape the future of dining through their creativity, innovation, and bold ideas for more than three decades,” said Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine. “Oceania Cruises shares that same spirit of discovery, creativity, and excellence.”

The 1,200-guest Oceania Allura will feature more than 270 new recipes, an enhanced Culinary Center and Chef’s Studio, the return of the French restaurant Jacques, and inventive Nikkei additions to its pan‑Asian menu at Red Ginger.

Beyond the christening, Oceania Cruises will host its first Best New Chefs cruise Aug. 18–28, 2025, aboard Oceania Riviera, sailing round-trip from Seattle. The 10‑day Alaskan foodie cruise will spotlight Aisha Ibrahim, a 2023 Food & Wine Best New Chef, and feature special menus, cooking demos, and wine pairings. Two additional Best New Chefs cruises are planned on Oceania Allura in 2026.

For more information on Oceania Allura, check Oceania Cruises or ask your travel advisor.