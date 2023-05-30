Oceania Cruises’ Alexis Quaretti Inducted Into The Maîtres Cuisiniers de France

Congratulations are in order for Oceania Cruises’ Chef Alexis Quaretti, the brand’s Senior Culinary Director!

Quaretti was inducted into Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, an organization that supports and promotes French cuisine and culture. Quaretti joins Oceania Cruises’ Vice President of Culinary, Eric Barale, in showcasing two Oceania Cruises chefs inducted into the program.

“Being inducted into the Master Chefs of France is truly one of the biggest honors of my career, and I sincerely look forward to being part of this prestigious organization,” said Alexis Quaretti, Senior Culinary Director at Oceania Cruises. “I have always been proud to represent French culinary ideals and am lucky to be able to bring the best of the best to Oceania Cruises. I would like to thank my friend and colleague Chef Eric Barale for being my godfather throughout the process and providing me with constant guidance and advice throughout my career.”

Master Chefs of France was established in 1951.

The organization’s goal is to support and promote French culinary arts around the world.

The chefs bring love and passion to French cuisine and culture.

“It’s truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading our culinary team,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Chef Eric and Chef Alexis are both long-standing members of the culinary team, Eric being one of the first members of Oceania Cruises’ culinary family and Alexis joining us shortly after in 2004. The palpable kinship and passion throughout the culinary team prove that Oceania Cruises not only serves The Finest Cuisine at Sea® but also has the finest culinary team at sea.”

