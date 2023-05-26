New Dining Options Announced for Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

More than 20 new dining options have been added to Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas! Guests can choose from upscale dining options, quick bites, and venues made for families with children. Dining options will range from walk-up windows to upscale experiences found in all eight of Icon’s neighborhoods.

Icon of the Seas will come with the usual restaurants found across the Royal Caribbean fleet, but will also have brand-new dining experiences:

Empire Supper Club, an eight-course experience serving American cuisine accompanied by live music from a three-piece band.

AquaDome Market, the cruise line’s first food hall.

Izumi in the Park, an all-day window serving Japanese-inspired street food, fresh sushi, and more.

“The experiences had over great food are at the heart of so many shared memories that we could all use more of in our day-to-day. We’ve designed Icon of the Seas to offer every guest, no matter their tastes, age, and mood or the occasion, a variety of ways they can easily make those moments their way every day while on vacation,” said the Vice President of Food and Beverage for Royal Caribbean International Linken D’Souza.

Elevated Dining Experiences

Empire Supper Club – Located in the Central Park neighborhood, this upscale experience gives guests an eight-course menu of American cuisine. A drink is paired with each dish, and a three-piece band will play covers of modern favorites.

Celebration Table – This venue is a 12-seat private experience overlooking the ocean from the AquaDome for special occasions and milestones. Guests will choose American, Italian, Asian, and seafood menus and the option to include additional amenities and upgrades.

The returning favorites – Central Park’s American steakhouse Chops Grille and Trellis Bar, the three-level Dining Room serving three courses, Hooked Seafood in AquaDome, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Bar in Royal Promenade, the now two-level Coastal Kitchen in the Suite Neighborhood, and Chef’s Table experience.

Quick Bites

AquaDome Market – Royal Caribbean’s first food hall contains five different stalls and a selection of beer and wine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. From crepes at Creme de la Crepe to macaroni and cheese with a twist at Mac’s, to pitas and bowls at Feta Mediterranean, Asian-inspired dishes such as Korean beef and broccoli at GNGR, and sandwiches and salads at Toast and Garden.

Izumi in the Park – This all-day window will make its debut next to the classic Izumi restaurant in Central Park, serving fresh Japanese-inspired street food and sushi.

The Pearl Cafe – For bites day and night, such as made-to-order sandwiches and salads, the venue will be between The Pearl in Royal Promenade.

Basecamp – For refueling between exploring the attractions, the restaurant serves drinks and snacks including pretzel bites with cheese and crispy shrimp bao buns. Nearby is Desserted, a new milkshake bar with unique options, including alcohol-infused creations.

The Grove – A new al fresco restaurant located on the sun deck in the Suite Neighborhood not far from the private pool, whirlpool, and lounging areas.

Returning favorites – Central Park’s Park cafe- now open for evening tapas- El Loco Fresh, a grab-and-go spot for Mexican food in Chill Island, Sorrento’s pizza in Royal Promenade, and the Windjammer buffet offering an expansive menu of cuisine from around the world along with a section for kids.

Family and Kid-Centered Options

Surfside Eatery – A new buffet for families in Surfside, the neighborhood designed for young families, has options for kid-approved breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including adult options.

Pier 7 – an all-day brunch venue in Surfside serving up California-esque dishes including surf-and-turf tacos, smoked salmon benedict, and plates for sharing.

Surfside Bites – Surfside’s walk-up window with snacks such as burgers, popcorn chicken, and cinnamon-sugar donut holes.

The Asian-inspired fare at Izumi, cooked by hibachi chefs; Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade for games and bar bites, and Sprinkles for ice cream day and night, all return to Royal Caribbean’s newest ship.

These new and returning locations join the bars and nightlife recently announced, including The Lemon Post in Surfside, with menus for adults and kids; and Dueling Pianos in Royal Promenade, the cruise line’s first dueling pianos bar.

Icon of the Seas will set sail in January 2024, with year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami visiting destinations including:

The award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas

Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Cozumel, Mexico

Roatan, Honduras

More details regarding Icon will be available in the coming months. Travelers can learn more about Icon of the Seas at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

By Ethan Leckie






