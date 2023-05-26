Cruise Deal Of The Week – May 26, 2023

Hey cruisers!

Are you ready to spend your summer sailing through the best ports Europe has to offer? Then this limited time deal from Azamara Cruises is sure to make your dreams come true. Book select cruises from now until June 2, 2023 in order to secure:

Three free nights

50 percent savings on one guest

Up to $750 in onboard credit

This incredible opportunity, valued at over $3,300, grants guests the luxury of exploring the most historically and culturally rich European destinations while sailing on a small-size, upmarket cruise ship. Azamara prides itself on giving guests a fully-immersive experience with late-night and overnight port excursions. So what are you waiting for? Book your dreams European getaway with Azamara Cruises today!

Featured Itineraries

Greece & Turkey Voyage

11 nights, departure on August 15, 2023.

From the crossroads of Europe and Asia in Istanbul to the breathtaking city of Athens, this cruise itinerary is tailor-made for the traveler looking to sail through some of the world’s most well-preserved historical sites all the while enjoying the paradise of the beautiful Greek islands.

Iceland Intensive Voyage

13 nights, departure on August 7, 2023.

This Northern European cruise sails from the fjords of Norway to the natural wonder of Iceland with breathtaking stops in Scotland and Denmark. You don’t want to miss this amazing opportunity to visit some of the world’s most beautiful destinations!

Gems Of The Western Mediterranean Voyage

9 nights, departure on September 19, 2023.

All voyages lead to Rome on this exciting adventure from the western edge of Europe in Portugal to the buzzing Italian capital.

With stops in Gibraltar, Spain, and Florence along the way, this 9-night voyage is sure to make your dreams come true.

Amalfi & Dalmatian Voyage

9 nights, departure on September 28, 2023.

Enjoy this wonderful voyage around the Italian peninsula while taking in the breathtaking ocean views of Italy, Montenegro, Croatia, and Slovenia.

Ancient Civilizations Voyage

15 nights, departure on October 23, 2023.

History comes alive on this incredible journey through the world’s most spectacular ancient sites.

Visit Ancient Greek ruins in Athens, religious temples in Israel, and the ruins of Pompeii in Italy on this two-week adventure through time.

For more information, as well as the full list of eligible itineraries, visit www.azamara.com/threefreenights.

Will you be booking this cruise deal? Let us know in the comments!